Four advantages to being a leftie for International Left-Handers Day

Only 10 per cent of people on the planet are left-handed

With approximately 90 per cent of the world’s population being right-handed, being a leftie is considered very rare.

In honour of International Left-handers Day on August 13, here are four advantages left-handed people have:

1. According to a 2014 study, left-handed people were found to be better drivers than those who are right-handed. This is believed to be because cars are designed for right-handed drivers, meaning left-handed drivers must pay more attention to detail.

2. While this isn’t a proven fact, left-handed people may have a better chance at becoming president in the U.S. Out of the past 15 American presidents, seven have been non-righties.

ALSO READ: Iconic ‘Abbey Road’ album cover shot 50 years ago

3. In time sensitive sports, it is harder for right-handed people to adjust when competing against left-handed people. This means that left-handers have an advantage when it comes to certain sports.

4. Researchers believe that left-handed people are wired in a way that makes them able to recover from a stroke better than right-handed people. In left-handers, the part of the brain in charge of staying alert can be spread out on both sides, while in right-handers it’s only on the right side.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Iconic Abbey Road album cover shot 50 years ago today

Just Posted

Businessman sues over tweets regarding his connection to Surrey mayor, policing plan

Bob Cheema claims Brian Young damaged his reputation with series of tweets alleging backroom dealings

Surrey RCMP searching for missing 52-year-old Hispanic man

Police say John Martinez was last seen at 9:40 a.m. on Aug 12, in the 13700-block of 96th Avenue

‘Very surreal’: Surrey students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Local teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Crash Test Dummies to play White Rock Thursday

Finale of TD Concerts For The Pier series also includes local favourites Fionn

Museum of Surrey, Surrey Fire Service announce sensory-friendly initiatives

Museum to hold sensory-friendly hours, firefighters to be equipped with sensory kits

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Man wanted for sex assault in Saskatoon has been spotted in Abbotsford

Elio Schiaroli, 58, also wanted for robbery, unlawful confinement and more

Taiwanese tourist last seen entering Abbotsford hotel room in early July

Police seek public’s help to locate Ci Hong Liao, 31

Abbotsford Airshow a success despite stubborn weather, says spokesperson

Early estimates show significant drop in attendence from last year

First rainbow crosswalks in Chilliwack add colour to First Nations commercial land

Squiala First Nation demonstrates inclusivity by painting two rainbow crosswalks in shopping plaza

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

BMX rider dies after jumping off Vancouver seawall in stunt gone wrong

It’s believed he was attempting a bike stunt when he jumped off the third level of the seawall

Popular Playland ride The Beast shut down after malfunctioning

The rid had some kind of mechanical issue, causing a loud noise and oil to leak onto guests

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Most Read