Christmas traditions: Maple Ridge man’s front lawn features more than 180 light-up statues

Bjorn Wejr travels as far as Tacoma, WA to add to his Christmas blow mold collection each year

Bjorn Wejr putting in some necessary lighting work on the roof this season. (Special to The News)

Bjorn Wejr is carrying on a 25-year Christmas decorating tradition.

His father, Ross, used to love covering their front lawn in Surrey with Christmas blow molds.

The hard plastic statues which light up at night were a North American staple for many years, and the Wejr family can’t get enough of them.

From gingerbread men, carollers, and snowmen; to penguins, candles and candy canes, each mold is special.

“We would look for them wherever we can,” Wejr said, “Mostly garage sales and thrift stores.”

Many of the original companies that made the molds have gone out of business, so as the years pass, the statues have become collectors items.

The father and son even travel to Tacoma, Washington once a year for a big Christmas decorations swap meet to amass more of the festive figurines.

“I’ve been getting about 10-or-12 every year, and slowly over the last few years I’ve been taking over from my dad doing it.”

Wejr moved into a house on Grace Street in Maple Ridge, and had his first child, Nicholas four years ago.

Having the space to decorate and the little guy to impress has encouraged him to outdo himself each year.

This season there are about 180 Christmas blow molds set up on his property.

“He loves it,” Wejr said of his son. “At night time, when they’re all lit up, he’ll spend 30 minutes to an hour walking around them.

“He’s kind of in awe of them,” Wejr said, “They’re about as big as him, so they must seem huge to him.”

Some of the molds are over 50 years old, and others were built in the early 1990s.

Nicholas’ favourite mold is a Tasmanian devil located next to the house’s chimney.

Wejr said his wife loves the Santa and reindeer, which finally made it onto the roof this year, while he is partial to a set of Disney molds that include Mickey, Minnie, and a rare Goofy figure.

“It’s really hard to find because nobody bought him. So for every 20 Mickey Mouses you see, there’s only one Goofy.”

The neighbours have been more invested each year too.

“The last few years, people have been telling me they like the display and commenting on where things are set up compared to previous years, but this year we’ve got so many people who have come up and said, ‘Thank you. Thank you for putting this up.”’



Bjorn’s dad, Ross’s days atop a roof are over, but he’s still quite useful at unravelling strings of lights. (Special to The News)