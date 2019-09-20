Canada Post is set to unveil new stamps honouring the late singer Leonard Cohen. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada Post to unveil Leonard Cohen commemorative stamp to mark late singer’s birthday

Canada Post says it will produce four million stamps

Canada Post is set to honour the late singer Leonard Cohen with a new set of stamps to be revealed today.

The three-stamp set — distinct designs celebrating the life and work of the beloved Montreal-born artist — will be unveiled at an event at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts this afternoon.

Cohen died in Los Angeles on Nov. 7, 2016 at age 82.

Canada Post says it will produce four million stamps, a number it believes will be sufficient for fans and collectors worldwide.

ALSO READ: Video for ‘Traveling Light’ reveals previously unseen Leonard Cohen footage

The stamps will be available to the public as of Saturday — which would have been Cohen’s 85th birthday — with Canada Post hosting a special event at a downtown Montreal post office.

The design of the stamps has been a closely guarded secret ahead of Friday’s event, which will take place in the shadow a massive Cohen mural on Crescent Street that has become a mainstay of the Montreal landscape.

Jim Phillips, director of stamp services at Canada Post, says the Crown corporation worked closely with the singer’s family and estate to ensure the stamps will be a fitting tribute.

“This particular one of Leonard Cohen is one of the most significant stamps we’ve ever issued,” Phillips said. “We’re so honoured and thrilled at having the responsibility to do this … in a proper, classy, professional way that would have made Leonard and his family extremely happy and proud.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C.’s famous cat Grandpa Mason has died
Next story
Signed Babe Ruth baseball surfaces in Wasa, B.C.; authentication awaiting

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Surrey seniors band together at weekly jam sessions

‘My policy is to keep busy doing stuff like this, and you gotta have a smile doing it,’ one woman says

Surrey council sends back 25-storey highrise proposal, asks for more height and density

Developer says it is ‘currently reviewing direction’ from mayor, council

Council to look into Cloverdale arena project

Plans could include twinning existing rink

Ocean Athletics takes aim at Project Play contest in quest for track resurfacing

South Surrey Athletic Park track ‘eight years behind it’s best-before date’ says club

White Rock and South Surrey voices weigh in Trudeau ‘brownface’ and ‘blackface’

People are going to have to make an “individual choice” on how to react, says columnist

VIDEO: B.C.’s famous cat Grandpa Mason has died

The story of the feral cat that started fostering kittens touched people around the world

‘Not acceptable’: Ad linking Liberal candidate to B.C. police force removed

Jati Sidhu said advertisement only appeared for 30 minutes and was created by Montreal company

Trudeau seeks meeting with Singh to apologize for blackface, brownface photos

‘I will be apologizing to him personally as a racialized Canadian,’ Trudeau said Friday

North Delta happenings: week of Sept. 19

Events and community listings for North Delta

Charges stayed against Alberta RCMP officer in alleged off-duty Whistler assault

Const. Vernon Hagen instead completed an alternative measures program

Indian teachers that inspired Super 30 movie talk about hope

Movie is based on international best-selling book by B.C. doctor

Abbotsford erases skate park graffiti mural honouring student killed in car crash

Many in community angry at city’s move after saying art wouldn’t be immediately removed

VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge destroyed by fire, as well as New World Tea and Coffee House

Second bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health confirms second rabies case, this time in Saanich

Most Read