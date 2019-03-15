A three-month-old polar bear cub could be Berlin’s newest celebrity. (Zooberlin/Twitter)

Berlin zoo shows off new polar bear cub

The bear, who hasn’t been named, was born Dec. 1

The Berlin Tierpark zoo is showing off its new polar bear cub, a three-month-old with a cuteness and playfulness that could make her the German capital’s next animal celebrity.

The bear, who hasn’t been named, was born Dec. 1 and the zoo says she’s developing well.

She was allowed to venture out of her indoor cage for the first time Friday, and enjoyed romping around with her mother Tonja and swimming in the enclosure’s chilly pond.

The zoo says the cub will be now be allowed out daily for all to see.

The Tierpark has the same management as Berlin’s other zoo, which was home to celebrity polar bear, Knut, whose fame landed him a Vanity Fair cover. He died prematurely from illness in 2011 at age 4.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver wins ‘government waste’ award with email-a-tree program

Just Posted

Doc about Surrey-raised murder victim wins national film award

‘My Name Was January’ movie wins ‘Documentary Short Competition’ at 2019 Canada International Film Festival

It’s gone by ‘so fast’: Cloverdale resident turns 100

Julie Fedyna celebrates her 100th birthday with family, friends

PEOPLE FIRST trying to force Surrey city council to reveal details in police transitioning report

Fringe Surrey political slate has filed Freedom of Information requests with city hall

In WHL Giants history, Surrey’s Sourdif soars among rookie scorers

The 16-year-old looks to play key role on team as playoffs approach

Surrey arts community getting $235K in new government grants

The Arts Council of Surrey will receive $33,000 in grants, and the Surrey Art Gallery, $96,000…

Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack

Facebook, other tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video

The attacks killed 49 people at Christchurch mosques

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.0 per cent in January

Sales were up in 15 of 21 industries

Ethiopian Airlines says analysis of flight recorders begins

The crash killed all 157 on board, including 18 Canadians

Facebook launches AI to find and remove ‘revenge porn’

The company’s new machine learning tool is designed to find and flag the pictures automatically

World Sleep Day: UBC team examines link between sleep and illness

Vancouver Coastal Health says 40% of Canadians will suffer from a sleep disorder in their lifetime

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Most Read