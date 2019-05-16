Barbie joins prestigious ranks of fashion council honorees

The idea is to celebrate Barbie as a fashion icon, coinciding with her 60th anniversary

In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo dozens of Barbie dolls are displayed at the Mattel showroom at Toy Fair in New York. The Council of Fashion Designers of America will present its Board of Directors‚Äô Tribute Award to the ever-evolving Barbie doll. The council said in a statement Thursday the idea is to celebrate Barbie as a fashion icon, coinciding with her 60th anniversary. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Gloria Steinem, Cecile Richards, Michelle Obama. Barbie?

The Council of Fashion Designers of America will follow up those prestigious honorees of its Board of Directors’ Tribute Award with the ever-evolving doll. The council said in a statement Thursday the idea is to celebrate Barbie as a fashion icon, coinciding with her 60th anniversary.

READ MORE: Barbie Turns 60: A look at the iconic doll through the decades

The council’s president, Steve Kolb, says Barbie has had a “wide influence on American fashion and culture.” A human, presumably, will pick up the award at a June 3 ceremony.

In addition to Steinem, Richards and Obama, other past honorees include Tom Ford, Janelle Monae and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Among Barbie’s fashion collaborators: Oscar de la Renta and Jeremy Scott. Diane von Furstenberg, Bob Mackie and Vera Wang have made special Barbies.

The Associated Press

