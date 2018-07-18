Three black bear cubs are seen in an undated handout photo. A motorist travelling in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains found three furry surprises at a roadside bathroom stop. (Parks Canada)

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontario

Black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April

Three cubs found abandoned in a washroom along the Trans-Canada Highway in Banff National Park have been returned to the area.

The black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April.

Officials with Banff National Park say the bears were released in the backcountry on Tuesday.

Parks Canada had previously said that a staff member would fly out to Ontario to pick them up.

The trio was to be transported by vehicle to Toronto before being flown to Calgary and hitting the road for the Rocky Mountains.

The bears were sent to Ontario because no Alberta facilities were permitted to take them.

The province lifted the ban on private rehabilitation of orphaned cubs in April.

Under the province’s new protocol, the bears must be fitted with monitoring devices and tracked by scientists to make sure the animals reintegrate into the wild.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Shaw services down in South Surrey/White Rock

Company says it will fix the problem as soon as possible

Former White Rock Renegades aim to carve out time for themselves with Team Canada

Sara Groenewegen and Danielle Lawrie-Locke competing this week at Canada Cup

RCMP divers search for missing Surrey man at Buntzen Lake

A swimmer was reported missing at 4:30 p.m Tuesday

Lower Mainland cools down as heat wave lifts

Environment Canada predicts temperatures in the mid to low 20s

Fraser Health launches new drug-use support team to curb overdoses

Nearly 200 people have been killed by illicit drug overdoses in the region so far in 2018

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

One year later: Still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017

BC Games opening ceremonies promise to be magical

Features Shane Koyczan and his band, Asani, parade of athletes, and lots more

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors send DeMar DeRozan to Spurs in colossal NBA trade

Toronto also sent Jakob Poeltl and 2019 first-round pick, gets Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

Traffic to Vancouver Island to be heavy for BC Summer Games, BC Ferries warns travellers

Advises travellers to plan ahead

More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.

22 new fires in are burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontario

Black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April

Monster trucks returning to Abbotsford

Monster Madness tour arriving in September

‘Recovery high schools,’ per diems urged to better manage addiction in B.C.

BC Centre for Substance Use says focus needs to shift to from overdose prevention to long-term care

Most Read

  • Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontario

    Black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April

  • 5 to start your day

    Campfire ban comes into effect, Rich Coleman backs away from Surrey mayorship and more