“Comet,” born Dec. 18, survived his mother’s death at Christina Lake’s Fuster Cluck Farm after local farmers stepped in with life-saving milk. Comet is pictured in the home of Fuster Cluck’s Amy Enns-Haywood and Nigel Haywood. Photo courtesy of Amy Enns-Haywood.

“Comet,” born Dec. 18, survived his mother’s death at Christina Lake’s Fuster Cluck Farm after local farmers stepped in with life-saving milk. Comet is pictured in the home of Fuster Cluck’s Amy Enns-Haywood and Nigel Haywood. Photo courtesy of Amy Enns-Haywood.

Baby goat survives rocky birth at Kootenay farm after neighbours pitch in

“Comet” is thriving at Fuster Cluck Farm, where he plays with other baby goats and the farmers’ daughter

A family farm near Christina Lake, B.C. is thankful after a whirlwind effort by neighbours and local farmers to save a baby goat. Little “Comet,” named after Santa’s reindeer and the “C” patterned in his fur, was born breached at Fuster Cluck Farms late Saturday, Dec. 18, Amy Enns-Haywood and husband Nigel told The Grand Forks Gazette.

VIDEO: Goats do yoga at B.C. ranch

READ MORE: RCMP help to save goats from wildfire

A local veterinarian was able to see Comet’s mother, also called Amy, through her difficult delivery, keeping her alive long enough for her to start suckling her kid.

Baby goat “Comet” plays with the Haywoods’ one-year-old daughter, Riley. Photo courtesy of Amy Enns-Haywood.

Baby goat “Comet” plays with the Haywoods’ one-year-old daughter, Riley. Photo courtesy of Amy Enns-Haywood.

Somehow, she managed to stand on her four legs so that Comet could feed on her colostrum-rich milk — the natural formula goatherds call “liquid gold” for its life-sustaining nutrients.

“She did everything she needed to keep her baby alive,” Enns-Haywood said.

Tragically, Amy the goat died early the next morning. With her mother’s milk running low, Enns-Haywood and her neighbours tended to Comet. Enns-Haywood said she tried nursing him through a bottle she’d bought for baby girl, Riley.

Comet was having none of it, but nearby Jerseyland Organics came through with a special goat bottle and a supply of bovine colostrum. Meanwhile, about half a dozen others had volunteered to help.

“We had plans A, B, C and D rolling by 9 o’clock Sunday morning,” Enns-Haywood explained.

“It was really touching to have the farming community come forward like that.”

Comet is “doing awesome,” she continued, noting that the kid is probably more of a handful than newborn Riley ever was. “I find him more high-maintenance,” she laughed. Riley and Comet have grown quite close, she added.

Amy the goat came to Fuster Cluck with another goat, Clarisse, who gave birth to three kids on Dec. 13. Comet snuggles with them at night.

The Haywoods said they will plant a tree on his mother’s grave after the spring thaw.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsDairy FarmersFarmingGrand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?
Next story
British Columbians hang on to silver linings of pandemic world

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP issued $7,360 in fines over the holidays. (Pxhere)
RCMP issued $7,360 in fines to households that disobeyed health orders over Christmas

Homeowners and partiers subject to violation tickets

Photos of PPE-manufacturing equipment and face masks to be auctioned in Surrey. (Photo: ableauctions.ca)
VIDEO: 100,000+ face masks, PPE-making machines for bid at bankruptcy auction in Surrey

‘They weren’t manufacturing for long, they were only open for a few months,’ auctioneer says

Advocates are pushing for more diverse-language messaging when it comes to education and prevention around the COVID-19 pandemic. Some there has been some messaging around holidays, but it needs to be more frequent. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Advocates call for more multilingual messaging for education, awareness about COVID-19

The second in a two-part series looks at why pandemic has hit Surrey so hard

Gingembre - teaser photo
Surrey/Delta duo embrace COVID-era creativity online with ‘chill alternative’ songs

Gingembre’s Lam and McMillan ‘perfectly matched’ for musical collaboration after Craigslist meeting

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. cuts off New Years Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

Late-night parties lead to risky behaviour, Dr. Henry says

The Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre is the site of a COVID-19 outbreak in a medicine unit. (Abbotsford News file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared in Abbotsford Regional Hospital medicine unit

Four patients have tested positive, according to Fraser Health

(Clockwise from top left) Lily Nay and Ida Jenns; Lindsey Ellett; Jacob Mattson; North Island Bantam Eagles; Sebastian Gylander. (Black Press Media, submitted)
From marathons to lengthy swims, B.C. athletes persevered through 2020

These athletes battled through hardships to achieve their goals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C.’s Fraser Valley is a major source of Canada’s blueberry exports. (Maple Ridge News)
U.S. blueberry trade action could affect 800 B.C. growers

Province joins federal response to investigation

Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)
B.C. puppy left with fractured leg after stranger kicked her on Christmas Day

‘Bacon’ currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost approximately $5,700

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang on to silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

Most Read