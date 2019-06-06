Adult-only Playland Nights return this summer

Who says Playland is only for kids?

Tickets are now on sale for adults-only Playland Nights at the Vancouver amusement park.

Starting July 5, the park will open every Friday that month from 7 p.m. to midnight with attractions and entertainment for the 19+ crowd.

Games and 20 rides will be open, including the Flume, The Beast, and the Hellevator.

Enjoy cocktails, craft beer and wine while taking in the roaming acrobats from the Underground Circus, where guests will be encouraged to join select acts.

Other acts include:

8 p.m – Drum N Dirty, a live percussion DJ

9 p.m – Samba Fusion , a high-energy group of Brazilian samba showgirls

, a high-energy group of Brazilian samba showgirls 10 p.m. – Wes Barker, America’s Got Talent and MTV’s stunt magician and comedian

Before midnight – Burlesque show from Dancing Teasing Fabulousness



baneet.braich@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter