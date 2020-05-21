A music video to the song Lean on Me has been released by a Grade 7 class at Eugene Reimer Middle School in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford class creates Lean on Me music video to thank front-line workers

Grade 7 students invite doctors, paramedics, police officers and 7 other schools to participate

A Grade 7 class at Eugene Reimer Middle School in Abbotsford has produced a music video to the song Lean on Me and has dedicated it to front-line workers.

Teacher Nerlap Sidhu’s class worked on the project from home and invited seven other local schools to participate.

Taking part in the video were a total of seven school principals, 13 students from eight schools, 13 teachers from several schools, and local doctors, paramedics, police officers and more.

The message on the video states: “This video is dedicated to all the front-line workers. We are ‘leaning on you’ like never before. We want you to know that we appreciate you!”

Sidhu said she is impressed with the work of her students during the pandemic and how they are bringing people together during this challenging time.

“Our goal as teachers and principals was to model for and engage students in social responsibility while authentically building a stronger community. It is incredible what you can do when you join forces,” Sidhu said.

The participating schools, in addition to Eugene Reimer, were three elementary schools (Mt. Lehman, Harry Sayers and Auguston), three middle schools (Clayburn, William Fraser and Howe) and one high school (Rick Hansen).

Earlier this month, Sidhu’s class released a web page and short video, called “We Are Canada,” that is filled with statement from across the nation on what it means to be Canadian.

Vikki Hopes | Reporter

