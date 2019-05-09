5 to start your day

Threat targeting KPU shuts down campuses, woman finds scorpion in her Vancouver kitchen and more

Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Surrey, B.C. (Black Press Media files)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, May 9.

1. Hazmat called in after employees receive mysterious letter at Abbotsford condo office

Two people are doing fine after being “overcome with some fumes” when they opened a letter at the South Fraser Way of The Court just east of Ware Street. See more >

2. Threat targeting Kwantlen Polytechnic University shuts down campuses

As the threat was not specific to any one campus, the university made the decision to evacuate all five, located in Surrey, Langley and Richmond. See more >

3. Woman finds scorpion in kitchen, drives it to Maple Ridge animal hospital

Dr. Adrian Walton said he gets a couple of scorpions into the hospital every year and says this one could have come from the woman’s recent trip to Cuba, or maybe from imported produce. See more >

4. Gay men can now donate blood after 3 months of abstinence: Health Canada

Since 2016, men have had to abstain from sex with another man for one year in order to donate blood. See more >

5. Surrey won’t reveal highrise that fails to meet building code standards

An engineer was forced to resign his licence after an investigation revealed his structural design of a building failed to meet building code standards – but Surrey won’t say which one. See more >

