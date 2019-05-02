5 to start your day

Premier John Horgan in the legislature on May 1, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)

Vancouver sports reporter Jason Botchford dead at 48, Horgan challenges Alberta’s gas law and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, May 2.

1. Vancouver Canucks sports reporter Jason Botchford remembered

Botchford died at the age of 48, and has since been remembered for his unique style and incredible ability in capturing the Vancouver Canucks. See more >

2. No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Robert Madison Koenig, 25, sent sexually explicit images to a 12-year-old girl, including one of him wearing a diaper and with a soother in his mouth. But he won’t be behind bars, a court judge has ruled. See more >

3. Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

A Metro Vancouver campaign is relying on a pair of mascots to help spread awareness about what should – and shouldn’t – be flushed down the toilet. See more >

4. B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

Premier John Horgan said Wednesday that B.C. he has put in an urgent request to speak to Trudeau to find ways to increase refined fuel to B.C., or light crude that can be refined at the Parkland Fuels refinery in Burnaby.

5. Man accused of causing fatal car crash on Coquihalla expected to plead guilty

George Holowko was in provincial court in Vancouver Tuesday with the intention to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention. See more >

