B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth speaks to media on April 23, 2019 in Abbotsford, following a news conference on gang prevention and intervention funding, including shy of $1 million over three years for Abbotsford’s In It Together program. (Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News)

5 to start your day

Death in Surrey being probed by homicide investigators, FOI offers top dog names in White Rock and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, April 24.

1. Surrey RCMP investigating after ‘sudden death’ of man found with critical injuries

At approximately 3:16 p.m., police were notified by Emergency Health Services of an injured man who was reported to be laying on the ground in the 13300-block of 114th Avenue. See more >

2. Abbotsford youth gang prevention program gets provincial funding

Abbotsford Police Department Chief Cst. Mike Serr said the funding is in recognition of the need not only for enforcement on gang matters, but also for prevention and intervention strategies to help youths leave gangs or not join gangs in the first place. See more >

3. Should B.C. parents receive money if they make sure their kids are vaccinated?

A study suggests nearly 30 per cent of British Columbians agree with the idea of giving parents a tax break if their child has all age-recommended vaccinations. See more >

4. FOI reveals top dog names in White Rock, and it’s not Fido

The dog names are listed on a freedom-of-information request recently released by the City of White Rock. The FOI request fetched more than 800 names, with the most pawpular being Charlie, Coco, Bella, Lucy and Maggie. See more >

5. 3 strikes and you’re out: Chilliwack Mounties ticket drivers

Several drivers were given tickets after two very visual warnings in Yarrow last week, including two speed signs and volunteers very obviously recording their speeds. See more >

Surrey stabbing leaves man with ‘potentially life altering injuries’

Police believe an altercation between two people led to the incident, in the 13700-block of 97A Ave.

Surrey RCMP investigating after ‘sudden death’ of man found with critical injuries

Police say a man is dead after being found laying on the ground in the 13300-block of 114th Avenue

Teen charged with possession of a loaded firearm after incident at Whalley park

Surrey RCMP say 17-year-old boy allegedly found in possession of loaded handgun

Kids Boost Immunity honours Surrey school for vaccine donations

Elementary students donate more than 3,000 vaccinations to UNICEF

Pug life: Waggish dog names listed in White Rock

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered with the city

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Many teens don’t know they’revaping nicotine, Health Canada finds

Canadian Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey finds youth unaware of nicotine product risk

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

Tofino beckons Trudeau for quiet Easter vacation

Environmental group hopes latest Pacific Rim vacation inspires change in prime minister

B.C. man turned to dating site for pimp operation, court hears

In court the details of how Simon Rypiak lured 4 women into prostitution revealed

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall in overtime

Team still leads WHL series against Spokane

Should B.C. parents receive money if they make sure their kids are vaccinated?

New survey looks at public opinion around government’s role in forcing immunizations

Defence accuses officer of ‘incompetence’ in trial for B.C. man charged with daughters’ murders

Double murder trial for the Victoria father accused of killing his two young daughters continues

