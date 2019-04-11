5 to start your day

Surrey pub ‘a total loss’ after overnight fire, Maple Ridge mayor under fire after homeless comments and more

Mayor Mike Morden and members of council were in attendance at the rally on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, April 11.

1. Maple Ridge mayor pulls back on comment that homeless are ‘raping and pillaging’ community

Mike Morden said the words were “an expression of frustration and probably weren’t appropriate.” See more >

2. Surrey pub ‘a total loss’ after overnight fire

Surrey Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael told the Now-Leader reports of an explosion at the pub came in just before 3 a.m. See more >

3. Book-banning discussion bubbles up at Chilliwack board table

A motion brought forward from a Chilliwack school board trustee implies that teachers would have to foresee “resources that some may consider controversial” and inform parents about its use. See more >

4. Coquihalla seeing snow, sloppy conditions

On the summit, Environment Canada said to expect a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon except a few wet flurries near the summit. See more >

5. Abbotsford Tulip Festival to open early thanks to sun and rain

The festival had been slated to begin on April 15, but organizers say a “perfect mix of sun and showers” has started the tulip season earlier than expected. See more >

