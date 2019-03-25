Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Tamara Taggart speak to supporters at a Liberal nomination event in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday March 24, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms)

5 to start your day

Trudeau boosts Tamara Taggart, a doctor accessed records of a woman pregnant with his baby, and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Monday, March 25.

1. Trudeau delivers campaign-style speech while introducing Tamara Taggart

The former CTV News anchor plans to run for the NDP-held Vancouver Kingsway seat in the October election. See more >

2. B.C. doctor fined $5,000 for accessing records of woman pregnant with his child

The B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons said the doctor accessed the woman’s medical records more than 230 times over six months. See more >

3. VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

Massive flames were shooting out the roof of the home in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood. See more >

4. Ambulance response time of 22 minutes concerns White Rock man

“Other patrons and the staff were assisting the gentleman, so we continued with our meal and had finished it before the fire department truck arrived. It was another five minutes until the ambulance arrived” See more >

5. VIDEO: Sparks fly as SUV speeds wrong way down Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

The three men in the vehicle were trying to escape after police responded to a report of “people unlawfully in a residence” in Chilliwack. See more >

Just Posted

VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

A man, woman, two dogs, a cat and kittens made it out safely

South Surrey wrestler wins pair of national titles

Ana Godinez Gonzalez tops field at junior, senior championships in Saskatoon

Delta asking for joint provincial-federal review of ‘cashless casinos’

Call for system to prevent money laundering comes as construction is set to begin on Ladner casino

Ambulance’s 22-minute response time concerns White Rock man

Ambulance arrives 22 minutes after call for service

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, March 17–22

Lottery ticket lawsuit, mysterious holes in tree trunks, and more

Mueller finds no Trump collusion, leaves obstruction open

But while Mueller fully ruled out criminal collusion, he was more circumspect on presidential obstruction of justice

Kamloops chamber of commerce director let go after controversial Facebook posts

Facebook account had derogatory comments about Muslims, Justin Trudeau

B.C. RCMP officer cleared after Taser incident seriously injures woman

Woman with knives refused to comply with orders therefore officer used appropriate level of force

‘Bikinishe’ swimwear retailer prompts Better Business Bureau warning

Watchdog has gotten dozens of complaints about company, which has been using fake Vancouver address

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

Woman wants Tofino to get a nude beach

“They may enjoy a surf and then walk around naked and just be free.”

Ice climbers scale Canada’s tallest waterfall on Vancouver Island

Ice climbers Chris Jensen, Will Gadd and Peter Hoang made history

New Coast Guard ship crashes into breakwater in Victoria

‘It is fairly unprecedented that it would happen’

