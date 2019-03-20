5 to start your day

Maple Ridge gym teacher punished after swearing at student, carfentanil found in 13 overdose deaths and more

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Finance Bill Morneau arrive in the Foyer of the House of Commons to table the Budget, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, Mar. 20.

1. What you need to know about the 2019 federal budget

The Liberals' last budget of this mandate sets the stage for the October federal election and includes a sprinkling of money for voters across a wide spectrum.

2. Maple Ridge gym teacher reprimanded after swearing at student

On Sept. 22, 2017, Gregory Norman Brock and a Grade 11 student had an altercation while they were in the school gym.

3. Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil, a powerful narcotic used to tranquilize elephants, was detected in 13 toxicology reports. That's compared to 35 deaths in 2018 and 71 deaths in the second half of 2017.

New numbers of illicit drug ODs in January are out. Most concerning: overdose deaths were steadily down from 2017/18, 13 of the 90 deaths were caused by #carfentanil. More to come @BlackPressMedia — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) March 19, 2019

4. Delta mosque hosts open-house in wake of New Zealand shootings

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama's "Visit a Mosque" campaign invites people to "meet their Muslim neighbours and friends" and learn more about the religion of Islam.

5. Last full moon of 2019 to grace Metro Vancouver skies

The first full moon in March is called a "full worm super moon" and will appear slightly larger and brighter for the first few hours after the official start of spring later Wednesday.

