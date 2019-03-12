5 to start your day

RCMP were still on the scene on Feb. 27 of a shooting at a house on Victor Street in Chilliwack that occurred around 1 p.m. on Feb. 26. A woman in her 40s is in critical condition and a suspect is at large. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Man charged with murder of Chilliwack woman, B.C. remembers Micah Messent and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, Mar. 12.

1. Man charged with murder of Chilliwack woman

Shane Travis Hughes appeared in provincial court in Chilliwack on March 11 to face the charge for allegedly killing 42-year-old Christine Denham. See more >

2. B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent, of Courtenay, had been selected to join a delegation from the United Nations Association in Canada to the fourth session of the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, this week. See more >

3. Convicted Langley fraudster had Hells Angels ties

A Langley man, sentenced in a $6-million fraud case on Monday, said he received death threats from a co-accused, who he claims has ties to the Hells Angels biker gang. See more >

4. Surrey council decides not to ban donation bins in wake of deaths

The City of Surrey doesn’t have a bylaw that either bans or explicitly regulates donation bins. See more >

5. Sketch of suspect released in UBC incident that left a woman injured

RCMP are looking for witnesses to what appeared to be a domestic dispute between a man and a woman at the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing shortly after 4 p.m. on March 7. See more >

Just Posted

UPDATE: Surrey council decides not to ban donation bins in wake of deaths

In a split vote, council votes to keep existing approach to handling donations bins

VIDEO: Cloverdale violinist, 11, takes the stage with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

For a second time, Da-Wei Chan performed as a soloist for the VSO’s centennial celebration

First look at proposed Walmart warehouse and distribution centre in South Surrey

Project would see a 296,000-square-foot, $175-million frozen grocery facility built at 19500 26th Ave.

Surrey RCMP making headway on elections fraud investigation

Mounties expect to submit a report to Crown counsel ‘within the next month’

Repaired White Rock Pier to include concrete deck

The city has issued an RFP for reconstruction of the structure, which was damaged last December

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking on worker’s lunch in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

B.C. teacher ‘exploited’ former student for ‘sexual advantage’

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

Convicted Lower Mainland fraudster had Hells Angels ties: co-accused

A Langley man sentenced for a $6 million fraud said his former boss threatened to kill him

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet

Barking Parrot in Penticton says when a phone gets flushed, entire toilet often has to be replaced

