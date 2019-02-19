5 to start your day

IHIT investing South Surrey homicide, B.C.’s budget set to focus on climate change, poverty and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, Feb. 19.

1. It’s not over yet: More snow coming for Lower Mainland

Environment Canada said the snow will probably become mixed with rain in the afternoon for coastal and lower-lying areas. See more >

2. Minister says plans to fight poverty, climate change, focus of B.C. budget

B.C.’s Finance Minister says the budget will include details of the government’s poverty reduction strategy and its Clean BC program to fight climate change. See more >

3. Bad weather halts search for missing B.C. snowshoer until at least Wednesday

Challenging conditions, including the threat of further avalanches, forced suspension of the search overnight for a missing snowshoer. See more >

4. Homicide police investigate assault turned deadly in north Surrey

RCMP found an unconscious 60-year-old man with injuries “consistent with foul play” Sunday. See more >

5. Plane flips over at Pitt Meadows airport

The pilot and lone occupant exited the aircraft on his own and uninjured, according to reports.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mermen calendar targets ‘toxic masculinity,’ raises big money for charities

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for Surrey, Langley

Environment Canada warns to ‘be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions’

Lost a ring? This White Rock man will find it for you

Chris Turner founded The Ring Finders, an international directory of metal detector hobbyists

PHOTOS: Family Day celebrated at Historic Stewart Farm

Youngsters participate in some old fashioned fun

Clayton’s little neighbourhood libraries are open for business

’Take a book, leave a book’ initiative aims to bring Clayton residents closer together

It’s not over yet: More snow coming for Lower Mainland

5 to 10 centimetres expected Tuesday

Mermen calendar targets ‘toxic masculinity,’ raises big money for charities

Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club gave a cheque for more than $202,000 to Violence Prevention NL

5 to start your day

IHIT investing South Surrey homicide, B.C.’s budget set to focus on climate change, poverty and more

Minister says plans to fight poverty, climate change, focus of B.C. budget

The NDP said in its throne speech last week that affordability will be the hallmark of its initiatives

UPDATED: ‘Violent’ B.C. man back in custody after Alberta arrest

Prince George man with ties to Vernon was being sought by police

After a week away, SNC-Lavalin questions await MPs returning to Parliament

Two have resigned already: Jody Wilson-Raybould was veterans affairs minister and Gerald Butts was Trudeau’s principal secretary

Bad weather halts search for missing B.C. snowshoer until at least Wednesday

The rescuers were able to rescue the missing man’s friend

‘How did we get here?’: B.C. mom of transplant recipient worries about measles outbreaks

Addison, 7, cannot get a live vaccine because she has a heart transplant

Poverty coalition has high hopes for B.C. poverty reduction strategy

Funding allocation expected to be released with 2019 budget

Chanel: Iconic couturier Karl Lagerfeld has died

He spent virtually his entire career at luxury labels catering to the very wealthy

Most Read