5 to start your day

A woman and dog OK after falling in Surrey river, a two-legged dog needs a prosthetic leg and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top news stories for Friday, Feb. 15.

1. Woman and dogs fall through ice along Surrey’s Serpentine River

“Two dogs chased after a bird on the ice and fell through the ice,” according a Black Press freelancer at the scene. Then the woman ran after them. See more >

2. Two-legged Abbotsford dog needs prosthetic leg

Roo is currently being fostered by Julie Horncastle, an Abbotsford woman who hopes to soon fully adopt the mid-sized dog with underdeveloped front legs. See more >

3. Sex offender on the lam from Vancouver may be heading for Winnipeg

Vancouver police say Joseph Davis, a 47-year-old convicted sex offender, failed to return to his halfway house this week. He has since purchased a vehicle and may be heading for Winnipeg. See more >

4. ‘Papa Jimmy’ dies making daily trek to his wife

For the past 12 years, Jim Gonczol, 85, travelled from Maple Ridge to New Westminster every day, rain or shine, to visit his wife in a care home. On Tuesday morning, he was tragically hit and killed by a van. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

This Fashion Friday, Kim XO has you covered with five tips to up your beauty game and have you walking out the door feeling much better. See more >

Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Former Surrey mayor Bill Vogel dead at age 87

Vogel was Surrey’s 31st mayor, in the big chair from 1978 to 1980, and was alderman from 1973 to 1977

Woman and dogs fall through ice along Surrey’s Serpentine River

While things seem to have turned out OK this time, woman’s husband urges others to stay off thin ice

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP believe Cloverdale pellet gun incidents are ‘linked’

The incidents both happened in February just blocks apart

Cloverdale curler headed to Canada Winter Games

Dawson Ballard, teammates will play as Team BC

Province selects three bidding teams for Pattullo Bridge replacement

SNC-Lavalin, the company involved in allegations with Prime Minister’s Office, is among potential contractors

Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Third measles case in Vancouver prompts letter to parents

Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through the air

Abbotsford’s Matsqui prison beefing up security against contraband

Correctional service says officials found a number of unauthorized items during ‘exceptional search’

January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

B.C. man known as ‘Papa Jimmy’ dies making daily trek to his wife

Maple Ridge 85-year-old made visits to New West for 12 years

Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet move due to departure from team: Trudeau

Jody Wilson-Raybould suddenly quit the cabinet this week, but Trudeau isn’t saying

VIDEO: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive in Red Deer from B.C. and beyond

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

Trump says he’ll declare national emergency to build border wall

In a rare show of bipartisanship, lawmakers voted Thursday to fund large swaths of the government

