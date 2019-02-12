A snow day is set for Tuesday, Feb. 12 as all schools shutter their doors. (Black Press Media files)

5 to start your day

Snow continues to fall across the Lower Mainland, B.C. MLAs prepare for throne speech and more

Here are the top stories in the Lower Mainland for Tuesday, Feb. 12.

1. Snow day called across the Lower Mainland

As the snow continues to fall, all public schools, most private schools and universities are shutting down for the day.

2. B.C. legislature resumes with throne speech, budget next week

Amid a police investigation into officials’ spending, members of the British Columbia legislature return to the house today for a throne speech that sets the political agenda for the coming months.

3. Sharks feast on rookie goalie in 7-2 win over Canucks

Sharks feast on rookie goalie in 7-2 win over Canucks.

4. Dolphins befriend killer whale off B.C. coast

A group of dolphins has struck up an unlikely friendship with killer whales off the B.C. coast – and the unusual group was caught on camera.

5. Dogs allowed on White Rock Promenade during off-season

After much debate and public consultations, the City of White Rock has approved a one-year trial program to permit dogs on the promenade during the off-season.

Just Posted

Cloverdale neighbourhood’s last acreage slated for subdivision

Neighbour, environmentalist express concern for wildlife

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Sales of Surrey-brewed beer help bar/restaurant employees deal with mental health issues

Russell Brewing’s Belgian Table Beer made in partnership with Mind the Bar non-profit

North Surrey rec centre opens as extreme weather shelter

City OKs more civic space to be used, after opening clubhouse for homeless to sleep in at Tom Binnie Park

Squatters may have been sheltering in Surrey barn before it burned down Tuesday night

Firefighters say nobody was injured in the single-alarm fire, in the 14000-block of 60A Avenue

VIDEO: White Rock family enters hot housing market with igloo

Snow home located off Marine Drive

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Eileen Kleinfelder, 67, of Chilliwack died in head-on crash in Abbotsford in 2012

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

