5 to start your day

1. Police still probing reports of man with long gun at Royal Columbian Hospital

New Westminster police say witnesses told them he was trying to enter the hospital.

2. Mother accused of daughter’s murder told police she wanted to die

A South Surrey mother charged with the December 2014 death of her eight-year-old daughter cried in court Wednesday as her lawyer questioned the officer who had arrested her that fateful afternoon.

Lisa Batstone (inset) is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her daughter Teagan. (Black Press Media)

3. Firefighters cut off car roof to rescue driver after Highway 17 crash

Firefighters came to the rescue of a trapped driver involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 early Thursday morning, having to use the Jaws of Life and cut off the roof of the car.

4. Chilliwack mayoral candidate files defamation suit over sexual assault accusations

The post, which is included in the civil claim in the statement of facts section, calls him "power hungry" and "privileged" and expresses anger that Waddington allegedly sexually assaulted an unnamed woman.

Coun. Sam Waddington at the Sept. 4 city council meeting defending his expenses for national conferences and Federation of Canadian Municipalities board meetings. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

5. 3 men charged after Vancouver officer assaulted during traffic stop

Police say three men inside the Durango, all in their early 20s, were confrontational and verbally abusive.

