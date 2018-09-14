(Skookum Music Festival photo)

5 to start your day

Family of Abbotsford stabbing victim reflects on decision, measles made its way to Skookum and more

1. Family of Abbotsford school stabbing victim speaks on Review Board decision

The decision to hold off a man’s second-degree murder and aggravated assault trial for at least four more months “isn’t surprising” but leaves the family of one of the victims “on a bit of a hamster wheel,” a family representative says. See more >

2. First-degree murder suspect Ibrahim Ali to appear in Vancouver court

Ibrahim Ali was arrested last Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the Marrisa Shen homicide case. See more >

3. Sick orca J50 declared dead by 1 group while scientists remain hopeful

J50, the ailing killer whale that has been the centre of attention for Canadian and American scientists throughout the summer, has been declared dead by one – but not all – research groups involved in rescuing the orca. See more >

4. Measles warning issued for Skookum music festival, restaurant, other locations

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning anyone who went to the Skookum Festival, visited Noodlebox Mount Pleasant or the Outdoor Community Block Party or used public transit in Vancouver at specific times that they may have been exposed to measles. See more >

5. Pitt Meadows gets unanimous backing to boot convicted politicians out of local office

Pitt Meadows put the resolution forward in the wake former councillor David Murray being convicted of sexual assault for molesting a 14-year-old girl in 1992. See more >

‘Grotesque, human-animal hybrid creatures’ on display at B.C. art exhibit

Just Posted

B.C. parents leery of HPV cervical cancer vaccine

Provincial registration uptake among lowest in Canada

Two-person ‘Progressive Sustainable Surrey’ slate joins election race

Imtiaz Popat is running for mayor under the banner, and Deanna Welters to run for council

VIDEO: Evacuation at Surrey high school now over, says district spokesperson

Students at L.A. Matheson were evacuated Thursday for ‘unspecified threat’: RCMP

Cloverdale Chamber elects new board members at AGM

President addresses election, states Chamber will not support any candidates

Cloverdale makes cameo in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ teaser

Film production continues to film Thursday in downtown Cloverdale

Fashion Fridays: Fall fashion basics

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Hurricane Center: Florence makes landfall in N. Carolina

Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at 7:15 a.m. at Wrightsville Beach, a few miles east of Wilmington, as the centre of its eye moved onshore, the National Hurricane Center said.

UPDATED: Sick orca J50 declared dead by 1 group while scientists remain hopeful

Only 74 southern resident killer whales remain

First-degree murder suspect Ibrahim Ali to appear in Vancouver court

A brief court appearance is expected today in provincial court in Vancouver for the man accused of the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl.

Measles warning issued for Vancouver music festival, restaurant, other locations

A list of the specific locations and times in Vancouver, which range between Saturday and Tuesday, is available on the health authority’s website.

Suspect in Toronto van attack that left 10 people dead to appear in court

Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the April 23 incident.

Manafort expected to plead guilty before new trial

A federal judge in Washington has denied Paul Manafort’s request to move his second trial from the District of Columbia.

Maverick MP Maxime Bernier launches new party as The People’s Party of Canada

The maverick MP quit his party last month after spending much of the year butting heads with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

