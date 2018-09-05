5 to start your day

Justin Trudeau talks gangs in Surrey, a family of five escapes Maple Ridge fire and more

1. Justin Trudeau holds round-table on guns and gangs at Surrey YMCA

“Obviously there are significant challenges facing youth in Surrey, issues with guns and gangs,” he said. See more >

2. Police urge drivers to watch for kids on the road as they head back to school

Police detachments around the province are teaming up with Insurance Corp. of B.C. for the “Think of Me” campaign, which asks drivers to pay attention in school zones and be cautious of kids near school buses. See more >

3. Electronic rail warning signs go up in Langley

They were installed at six locations in the Langleys and Surrey to alert drivers on specific roads when a train is approaching a level crossing, so they can divert to one of eight new overpasses. See more >

4. Family of five escapes Maple Ridge fire

Maple Ridge assistant fire chief Michael Van Dop said that the house was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived. See more >

5. Chilliwack one of the first cities in B.C. to pilot new anti-childhood-obesity program

”In childhood, one in three (kids) have an unhealthy weight, or unhealthy weight trajectory. By adulthood, 60 per cent of adults are either overweight or obese, and that’s a result of our habits.” See more >