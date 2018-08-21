5 to start your day

The mother of Aaliyah Rosa has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

1. Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

The Langley woman charged in the death of her seven-year-old daughter made her first appearance at provincial court in Surrey on Monday. See more >

2. Whalley wins another nail-biter, stays alive in Little League World Series

The Surrey-based team, playing as Team Canada, scored a 6-4 win Monday at the fabled baseball tournament, in an elimination game against a squad representing Mexico. See more >

3. Mercedes catches fire after crashing in Surrey garage

“The car caught fire and did spread to the garage,” said a Black Press freelancer at the scene, noting firefighters contained the blaze quickly. See more >

4. Busy night for Abbotsford crews fighting multiple bush, car fires

Leighton warned the public that conditions are “extremely dry” and “perfect” for small fires to become large. See more >

5. Bear kills off-leash dog in North Vancouver park

Conservation officer Sgt. Simon Gravel said Monday the pet owner was walking her dachshund in the upper portion of the Lynn Loop trail in the Lynn Headwaters regional park at about 1:30 p.m. Friday. See more >

