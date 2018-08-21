The mother of Aaliyah Rosa has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

5 to start your day

Langley woman charged in daughter’s murder, Canada beats Mexico and more

1. Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

The Langley woman charged in the death of her seven-year-old daughter made her first appearance at provincial court in Surrey on Monday. See more >

2. Whalley wins another nail-biter, stays alive in Little League World Series

The Surrey-based team, playing as Team Canada, scored a 6-4 win Monday at the fabled baseball tournament, in an elimination game against a squad representing Mexico. See more >

3. Mercedes catches fire after crashing in Surrey garage

“The car caught fire and did spread to the garage,” said a Black Press freelancer at the scene, noting firefighters contained the blaze quickly. See more >

4. Busy night for Abbotsford crews fighting multiple bush, car fires

Leighton warned the public that conditions are “extremely dry” and “perfect” for small fires to become large. See more >

5. Bear kills off-leash dog in North Vancouver park

Conservation officer Sgt. Simon Gravel said Monday the pet owner was walking her dachshund in the upper portion of the Lynn Loop trail in the Lynn Headwaters regional park at about 1:30 p.m. Friday. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

VIDEO: Mercedes catches fire after crashing in Surrey garage

It happened in the 12700-block of 67A Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Whalley wins another nail-biter, stays alive in Little League World Series

Surrey-based team scored a 6-4 win over Mexico in Williamsport on Monday

New parking study planned for Cloverdale town centre

The study will be completed in the coming months and incorporated into the town centre plan

Vehicle crashes into Surrey paint store

Three months ago, a vehicle slammed into businesses in the same strip mall

Police ID Surrey man killed in fight at McDonald’s

Investigators ask anyone who knew Lakhwinder Singh Bal to speak with police, to help determine timeline ahead of ‘homicide’

VIDEO: Lower Mainland air quality to hit ‘extreme risk’

Smoke is pouring in from the interior B.C. and wildfires down in the U.S.

At least 14 illegal fires set in Fraser Valley this month

Conservation officers are fed up with people not listening to the province-wide fire ban

5 to start your day

Langley woman charged in daughter’s murder, Canada beats Mexico and more

B.C. woman promoting ‘orange glow’ campaign to support firefighters

A Penticton woman is hoping an orange ribbon campaign will catch on throughout B.C.

Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program

The deal would acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc

Microsoft uncovers more Russian attacks ahead of midterms

Evidence found of Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political groups

Animal crackers break free from their cages

PETA pressures Mondelez International to show animals roaming in their natural habitats

U.S. man admits slaying wife, blames her for daughters’ deaths

A 33-year-old Denver man is facing three first-degree murder charges

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha as pilgrims conduct hajj rites

More than 2 million pilgrims carry out the final rites of the hajj in Saudi Arabia

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    Langley woman charged in daughter’s murder, Canada beats Mexico and more