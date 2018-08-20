5 to start your day

A man killed in Surrey, smoke continues to hang over the Lower Mainland and more

A section of 56th Avenue, at 224th Street was closed to traffic Sunday afternoon following a serious crash that saw one child airlifted to hospital. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

1. Child airlifted to hospital after crash in rural Langley

Township of Langley firefighters had to use the jaws of life to cut off the roof and extricate at least two occupants from the vehicle off the road. See more >

2. Air quality in Lower Mainland to hit ‘extreme risk’ as wildfire smoke settles in

The increased smokiness is expected to stick around until there’s a change in wind or wildfire conditions. See more >

This is what the sun and sky look like in #LangleyBC this morning, as air quality is expected to reach 'extreme risk' by later today in the Lower Mainland. #BCWildfires https://t.co/kZLOvgDd6V pic.twitter.com/52HDsNEkkT — Black Press BC (@BlackPressMedia) August 20, 2018

3. Man dead after altercation at Surrey McDonald’s: IHIT

When police arrived, following up on reports of an altercation, they “found a male down on the sidewalk suffering from life-threatening injuries,” according to a Black Press freelancer at the scene, who added the man died in hospital. See more >

4. Surrey stays alive in Little League World Series with dramatic walk-off win

Team Canada beat Spain 2-1 in dramatic fashion, winning in the bottom of the 10th inning when Joey Marino drove in Nate Colina to score the winning run with a hard single up the middle. See more >

Now it’s Canada’s turn to celebrate! After a thrilling 10-inning showdown with Spain, 🇨🇦 advances to play another day. GREAT comeback and heart from 🇪🇸. What a game!!! #LLWS #LLWSxESPN #LLWS2018 @LittleLeague pic.twitter.com/CO052P0xTa — Sebastian Salazar (@SebiSalazarFUT) August 19, 2018

5. Smoky skies fill eastern Fraser Valley as Mount Hicks fire continues to burn

The smell of smoke hung in the air in the eastern Fraser Valley Sunday as a wildfire 10 kilometres north of Agassiz continued to burn. See more >

