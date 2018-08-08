Aaliyah Rosa was just seven years old when she was killed. (Dignity Memorial)

5 to start your day

Langley remembers a girl, 7, lost too soon, a Mission convict escapes and more

1. ‘I can’t believe she’s gone’: Loved ones pay tribute to Aaliyah Rosa

Hundreds of loved ones gathered at a Langley church on Tuesday to remember a seven-year-old girl who was a “once-in-a-lifetime friend” found dead in an apartment late last month. See more >

2. Cyclist killed in South Delta

The cyclist had been travelling on 36th Avenue while the vehicle had been travelling south on 72nd Street. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police. See more >

3. Convicted murderer missing from Mission Minimum prison

John Norman MacKenzie is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and armed robbery, among other offences, according to a news release from the Correctional Service of Canada. See more >

John Norman MacKenzie, 57, was found to be missing from the Mission Minimum Institute during a 10 p.m. head count Tuesday night. (Mission RCMP photo)

4. Maple Ridge man facing charges in Vancouver after goose killed

Reports say that a goose was fatally beaten with a stick near Lost Lagoon at the entrance to the park. See more >

5. Abbotsford police officer rescues 4-year-old from 3rd-floor ledge

Emergency crews were called to a complex on Simon Avenue at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night for a four-year-old child that had climbed out the window of the building and could fall at any moment. See more >

A child is safe after an Abbotsford Police Department officer scaled this building and rescued the four-year-old from an inch-wide ledge on the third floor. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Just Posted

After 36 years, Cloverdale’s Ye Olde Piggy Bank will close its doors

Costume rental shop has been a Cloverdale landmark for nearly four decades

‘Fish Eyes Trilogy’ in Surrey looks at colliding cultures, in two parts

Buffet dinner among ticket options for festival show at Surrey Arts Centre

Surrey, White Rock teams in win column at U19 softball nationals

Tournament runs all week at Softball City in South Surrey

Pop-up detachment held in Crescent Beach

Surrey RCMP and partners offer crime prevention tips

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

Man seriously hurt after alleged ‘road rage’ on Bowen Island

Police say two men are awaiting assault charges

Body found after fire rips through East Vancouver home

Investigation is ongoing

Men running out of air before being saved in dramatic elevator rescue

It was a close call for two men in a flooded elevator during heavy rain in Toronto Tuesday evening.

Battling 18 blazes, California may face worst fire season yet

Some 14,000 firefighters from as far away as Florida and even New Zealand are struggling to curb the 18 fires.

