5 to start your day

RCMP investigate if man fell – or was thrown – from balcony, tree with eagle nest cut down and more

1. Police probe incident after man falls from Langley Balcony

Police are reportedly investigating after a man fell, or was possibly thrown, from the second floor balcony of an apartment building in the area of 204 Street and 53A Avenue on Wednesday night. See more >

2. B.C. man faces 70 charges in relation to threatening calls targeting women

Charges have been approved against Joel Perry, 33, after he was arrested in May, Surrey RCMP said Wednesday. See more >

3. Prominent eagle nesting tree cut down in South Surrey

Surrey’s manager of trees Nadia Chan told Peace Arch News that she received a call Tuesday afternoon that a tree, located on private property at the corner of Croydon Drive and 20 Avenue, had been partially cut and was at risk of falling. See more >

4. Chilliwack cabin fire leaves one person dead

A retired man is dead after a cabin fire Tuesday morning in the Post Creek neighbourhood at the end of the Chilliwack River Valley near Chilliwack Lake. See more >

5. 1 man dead in ‘targeted shooting’ in East Vancouver

Police say they received several 911 calls just after 8 p.m. See more >

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
5 to start your day

