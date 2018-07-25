5 to start your day

IHIT Corp. Frank Jang outside a housing complex in Langley (Langley Times)

Police probe death of 7-year-old Langley girl, campfire ban for all of B.C. Thursday and more

Here’s what’s making news around the Lower Mainland Wednesday, July 25:

IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old girl in Langley

Aaliyah Rosa’s body was discovered inside a rental unit at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby. See more >

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

A woman in her 30s has died after becoming stuck in the door of a clothing recycling bin on Vancouver’s west side. See more >

Campfire bans issued around B.C.

As of Thursday at noon, the majority of the province will no longer allow campfires. See more >

9-month delay in sentencing for man who killed, burned and dumped body

Ryan Jack Armstrong of Burnaby pleaded guilty last fall to manslaughter of Mission’s Victoria Heppner. See more >

Immigrant women less likely to get breast cancer screening: B.C. study

The study, led by BC Cancer and released earlier this month, was conducted by linking federal immigration information with provincial health data for more than 530,000 women, and suggests immigrant women went for mammograms less than non-immigrant women. See more >

Just Posted

Two Surrey charities team up for Christmas in July fundraiser

Guildford Town Centre event this weekend aims to ‘keep the spirit of giving alive year round’

With pre-election talk of policing review, Surrey looks at how it would be done

Councillor and mayoral hopeful Tom Gill tabled the motion at July 23 council meeting

Second multi-townhouse development planned for Clayton neighbourhood

Two developments, for 83 and 95 townhouses each, would bracket new Salish Secondary school

VIDEO: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old girl in Langley

Aaliyah Rosa’s body was discovered inside a rental unit at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Rabies vaccine snub worries Surrey mom

Whalley mom wonders why mayor got rabies shots for raccoon bite in 2009 but she’s being denied

UPDATE: Langley twin’s cancer fundraising concert surpasses mark

WITH VIDEO: Organizers confirmed Gone Country - Here for the Cure raised more than $651,000.

14 RCMP sniffer dogs forced into early retirement due to cannabis legalization

Traffic and interdiction dogs are trained to detect cannabis, but will soon no longer be used

B.C. golfer sinks two hole-in-ones in the same round

Nanaimo golfer beat millions-to-one odds with two aces during a round in Abbotsford on Friday

No evidence linking ISIL to deadly Toronto shooting, police chief says

Islamic State claimed that one of its ‘soldiers’ carried out the attack

5 to start your day

Police probe death of 7-year-old Langley girl, campfire ban for all of B.C. Thursday and more

Police identify woman found dead near Coquihalla crash

Body found in ditch south of Merritt is that of a woman from the Northwest Territories

Toronto police identify 10-year-old girl killed in mass shooting

Toronto police have identified Julianna Kozis as the 10-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting rampage in the city’s Greektown on Sunday.

Wife of former hostage Joshua Boyle returns to U.S. with children: report

ABC News is reporting that an Ottawa judge gave Caitlan Coleman permission to leave Canada with the three children on Monday.

Rescue crews search for missing in Greek wildfires; 79 dead

There was no official indication as to how many people might be missing, and some took to social media and Greek television stations with appeals for information on their loved ones.

Most Read

