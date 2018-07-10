5 to start your day

A bear breaks into picnic lunches on Metro Vancouver beach, Greyhound pulls out of Canada and more

1. Black bear breaks into lunch boxes, picnic baskets on B.C. beach

Half a dozen parks staff and conservation officers tried to chase the bear away, but it was “very nonplussed about us yelling at it.” See more >

2. Richmond woman ‘sick’ of empty homes

Laura Gillanders has been picking up letters and putting away a green bin for a ‘ghost home’ in her neighbourhood for six years. See more >

3. Greyhound’s exit a ‘shocking dereliction of duty’: Surrey civic slate

“Many seniors and youth who are not able to drive, even if they can afford vehicles, live in and visit our community. What had been a serious problem for these residents has just become a crisis with the end of Greyhound service.” See more >

JUST IN: @GreyhoundBus cancelling all B.C. routes except one between Vancouver and Seattle. Changes will come into effect at the end of October. @BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) July 9, 2018

4. Details revealed about 2016 kidnap-torture cases in Langley, Maple Ridge

By any sense of moral decency, whether affected by a drug dependency or not, we don’t take people from their beds and lock them in the trunk of a car or stab people in the leg with a knife.” See more >

5. Duct tape used to haul boat nets driver hefty fine in Abbotsford

Over the weekend, police handed out more than $2,000 in fines to a driver who attempted to tow a precariously balanced sailboat that was stabilized with pallets and duct tape on a tiny trailer. See more >

Balanced on pallets, straps held together with duct tape, no brakes, homemade third axle. Just a few of the many things wrong here How not to tow your boat this summer $2071 in tickets and vehicles towed Big thank you to officer's Dhillon/Mah for the help #CVSE @RoadSafetyBC pic.twitter.com/w61VmFpps9 — Cst Mangat APD (@CstMangat) July 8, 2018

