5 to start your day

1. Forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy
Dillon Mazzei’s post – which included laughing emoticons, slurs and a wish that more people had been injured – was widely shared and condemned Monday. See more >
2. North Van woman shot in Pitt Meadows
The Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking information from the public in relation to a shooting on Canada Day in Pitt Meadows. See more >
3. BEHIND THE STORY: Black Press Media reporter dives into stem cell therapy
Langley Times’ Miranda Gathercole talks about her visit to a new clinic in Bellingham with B.C. ties. See more >
4. Crown approves animal cruelty charges against Mission’s ‘Reptile Guy’
The investigation began after a video emerged showing Hopcraft performing a veterinary procedure on a friend’s blood python without the use of sedation or pain medication. See more >
5. Three hikers missing after tumbling into B.C.’s Shannon Falls
Corp. Sascha Banks says in a statement that teams from several agencies have been searching for the trio but have not yet spotted the hikers in the pool system. See more >