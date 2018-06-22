5 to start your day

CRA scam goes from bad to worse in Vancouver, body of Delta man found in Squamish lake and more

1. Fake cops ‘arrest’ woman, steal $6,000 in latest CRA scam

Vancouver police have issued a warning after fraudsters posed as police officers and tried to arrest a woman in yet another Canada Revenue Agency scam. See more >

Here's a weird one.@VancouverPD say a woman, 58, was defrauded out of $6,000 by scammers posing as Canada Revenue Agency (#CRA) personnel and as police officers who “arrested” her as part of the scam. pic.twitter.com/rUXYZ7XGb4 — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) June 21, 2018

2. Missing Delta man’s body found in Alice Lake

According to RCMP, a 20-year-old Delta man was swimming with friends when he went into distress close to the shore, on the southwest side of Alice Lake. See more >

3. Man confessed to ‘Mr. Big’ that he killed his half-sister by suffocating her

Mathew Pernosky, of Abbotsford, faces 10 to 25 years behind bars in the murder of his sibling. See more >

4. B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy. See more >

5. Small new charge on BC Hydro bills goes toward new crisis fund

As of June 1, B.C. residents have been charged a levy of 0.82 cents per day, plus five per cent GST. See more >

