5 to start your day

RCMP scales back search for missing young man in Chilliwack Lake, storm causes flooding and more

1. Inmate walks of worksite in Pitt Meadows, search underway

Police in Pitt Meadows and B.C. Corrections officials are still looking for a Fraser Regional Correctional Centre inmate who walked away from a supervised work crew. See more >

2. Storm causes flooding in north Surrey

The storm washed out some roads, and reportedly led to flooding in a number of garages and basements. See more >

3. RCMP scales back search for missing young man in Chilliwack Lake

Chilliwack RCMP scaled back the search Wednesday for a missing 18-year-old man at Chilliwack Lake. See more >

4. Young woman latest target of ‘virtual kidnapping’ in Vancouver: police

Police say a woman in her 20s, studying in Canada on a student visa, recently received a call from someone pretending to be a Chinese police officer. Then she was scammed. See more >

5. A call for better truck driver training after overpass crashes in Langley

The number of collisions where semi-trailer trucks fail to clear overpasses shows the need for better training, said David Earle, the president and CEO of the Langley-based B.C. Trucking Association. See more >