5 to start your day

RCMP scales back search for missing young man in Chilliwack Lake, storm causes flooding and more

1. Inmate walks of worksite in Pitt Meadows, search underway

Police in Pitt Meadows and B.C. Corrections officials are still looking for a Fraser Regional Correctional Centre inmate who walked away from a supervised work crew. See more >

2. Storm causes flooding in north Surrey

The storm washed out some roads, and reportedly led to flooding in a number of garages and basements. See more >

3. RCMP scales back search for missing young man in Chilliwack Lake

Chilliwack RCMP scaled back the search Wednesday for a missing 18-year-old man at Chilliwack Lake. See more >

4. Young woman latest target of ‘virtual kidnapping’ in Vancouver: police

Police say a woman in her 20s, studying in Canada on a student visa, recently received a call from someone pretending to be a Chinese police officer. Then she was scammed. See more >

5. A call for better truck driver training after overpass crashes in Langley

The number of collisions where semi-trailer trucks fail to clear overpasses shows the need for better training, said David Earle, the president and CEO of the Langley-based B.C. Trucking Association. See more >

Halifax 12-year-old called 911 to complain about their salad, RCMP say
You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Just Posted

B.C. Ferries cancels two sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwasen

Mechanical issues prompted two morning cancellations

Anti-gang rally draws thousands to Surrey city hall

‘We have to do something’ says organizer of ‘WAKE UP!’ event Thursday

VIDEO: Storm causes flooding in north Surrey

Some areas of the city weren’t hit by the Wednesday afternoon thunderstorm

Clayton hub to meet high energy standards, provide half of required parking

Centre will be largest Canadian ‘Passivhaus’ building, but will halve parking requirements

Brass propeller nicked from White Rock home

Reward offered for safe return of weighty ‘family keepsake’

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Head-turning home up for sale in Fraserhood neighbourhood

B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Mia Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

Federal agriculture minister doesn’t close door on tweaking supply management

U.S. has made it clear it wants Canada’s control over price, supplies of dairy, eggs, chicken gone

Halifax 12-year-old called 911 to complain about their salad, RCMP say

Mounties say dispatchers received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday

Duchess Meghan makes first joint appearance with queen

The queen and the Duchess of Sussex, as Markle is now known, travelled by a special royal train

North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus involved in highway collision

Multi-vehicle collision injures several, though nobody on bus was hurt;

B.C. MLA officially announces he’s running for mayor

MLA Leonard Krog says he’s ready to step down from provincial politics to run for mayor of Nanaimo

