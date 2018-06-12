5 to start your day

Coroners inquest into Mission shooting death underway, mother, son killed in apartment fire and more

Here are the top stories making news this morning in the Lower Mainland.

RCMP officer says he was skeptical about shots fired call in Lisa Dudley case

An RCMP officer laughed with a police dispatcher about a call reporting six gunshot sounds in a quiet Mission neighbourhood in 2008, a coroner’s inquest hear Monday. See more >

Two family members killed in overnight North Vancouver apartment fire

An apartment fire in North Vancouver has killed two people and sent a dozen to hospital for treatment of various injuries. See more >

White Rock council support sought for new sandcastle contest

White Rock’s Canadian Open Sandcastle Competition could be making a comeback as soon as August next year – if the volunteer White Rock Events Society can persuade city council to approve their plan and kick in $30,000 in cash support and more in in-kind services. See more >

Rally aims to get Surrey’s leaders ‘off their behinds’ to make city safer from gangs

A rally planned for Wednesday night behind Surrey’s city hall is designed to get the city’s leaders “off their behinds” to do something about gang violence. See more >

Arena in Surrey’s former ‘Stardust’ building to close at end of June – this time for real

Surrey’s landmark Central City Arena will close for good at the end of June, ending an era of roller skating and other sports in a building once known as Stardust. See more >