5 to start your day

Young woman killed in highway crash, peacock problems continue to plague Surrey, and more

One of the peacocks causing a fuss in a Surrey neighbourhood. (Amy Reid/Surrey Now-Leader)

1. Alcohol suspected in Delta crash that killed 19-year-old woman

Two young women had been stopped along Highway 17A when their vehicle was struck by another. See more >

2. Coquihalla rollover near Hope sends three to hospital

Highway did not fully reopen until more than six hours later. See more >

#Coquihalla northbound reopened about 40 mins ago. Vehicles southbound are trying to set up a counterflow lane. pic.twitter.com/fbXOsyRhKy — David Poulin (@davidnpoulin) June 4, 2018

3. Surrey looks to Florida, Hawaii to solve peacock problem

City says it doesn’t expect a public meeting now on the pesky birds until July. See more >

4. Surrey motorist trapped after vehicle rolls over, knocks down power lines

Firefighters rescued an elderly man who was trapped inside. See more >

5. Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots, to expand everywhere in province by 2019. See more >



laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter