5 to start your day

1. Cloverdale Rodeo finishes with thousands in prizes, Will Senger memorial

More than 110,000 people came to the Country Fair over the May long weekend, and more than 21,000 came to witness some of the best men and women in rodeo compete for $330,000 in prize money. See more >

2. Arrest made in last week’s double shooting in East Van

An arrest has been made in a double shooting last week in Vancouver that left a pregnant woman in critical condition, losing her unborn child. See more >

UPDATE: Vancouver Police have arrested a 37-year-old Surrey resident, Carleton Stevens, for the targeted double shooting that occurred in the early morning of May 18th at an East Vancouver home on Industrial Avenue near Scotia Street. https://t.co/FSgSyN9FBM #VPD pic.twitter.com/cck4JCDn45 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 21, 2018

3. RCMP warns public after woman allegedly groped in Newton

According to police, at about 5:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, a woman walking down the street near 144th Street and 76th Avenue was “grabbed by the arm and groped by a male suspect who passing in the opposite direction.” See more >

4. Police investigate sexual assault in Abbotsford

Const. Ian MacDonald said a woman was walking southbound on Pauline Street in east Abbotsford at about 5 p.m. when she heard a man yelling. See more >

#abbypd Investigating a Sexual Assault on Pauline Street yesterday at 5:00 pm. Suspect male in his 30's, Caucasian, 5'11", with wavy, shoulder-length hair, light-coloured shirt and tan shorts. Grabbed female victim on street and tried to pull her. https://t.co/eEeX1ugR8N — Abbotsford Police (@AbbyPoliceDept) May 19, 2018

5. Tall ships return to Blaine in June

The vessels Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain will return to Blaine Harbor Marina from June 1 to 5, as part of their yearly schedule in the Pacific. See more >

