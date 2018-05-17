5 to start your day

A coyote is euthanized after a child attacked in Burnaby, B.C. not happy with Ottawa and more

1. Coyote put down after four-year-old boy attacked

The child was playing outside in the Sperling-Broadway neighbourhood when the animal attacked him at around 5:15 p.m., RCMP said Wednesday.

2. Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Ottwaa is willing to "provide indemnity" to any investors, be they the project's original architects or otherwise, to ensure the controversial Alberta-B.C.. project is able to proceed, Finance Minister Bill Morneau told a news conference Wednesday.

Kinder Morgan's statement in response to Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s press conference: pic.twitter.com/T5s58EpyYi — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) May 16, 2018

3. North Delta renters fight eviction over pets

Brown said her problems started around Thanksgiving of last year, when management came in to replace her broken stove.

Gary Flathers, Pamylla Brown, Rikk Brown and some of their animals in their home at Shannon Gardens. (Grace Kennedy photo)

4. Feces-flinging woman attacks Langley Tim Hortons staff

She was arrested and has now been released, with a court date set. The B.C. Prosecution Service is considering what charges, if any, will be laid.

A screencap of the video showing the woman arguing with Tim Hortons staff.

5. Evacuation alert issued for Glen Valley in Abbotsford

Residents in the unprotected area north of the CN railway near the Fraser River are being asked to get ready to leave their homes at a moment's notice.

