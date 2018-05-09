5 to start your day

Police investigate a motorcycle crash on westbound off ramp of Highway 1 to Highway 17 (176th Street) at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. (Shane MacKichan photo)

1. Third motorcycle crash in Surrey in four days

Constable Mike Halskov of B.C. RCMP Traffic Services said the motorcylist “came upon a bunch of traffic” stopped at a light, hit the brakes, lost control and hit the pavement. See more >

2. Weapons seized at South Surrey border

Scott MacCallum Osborne is next due to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Feb. 14, 2019, in connection with 27 charges related to the smuggling, illegal importation and possession of firearms. See more >

3. Playland nights for adults return this summer

From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older. See more >

4. Langley resident records people crawling under freight train

Kelly Frederick witnessed the moment when two young people crawled underneath one of the cars, less than 10 seconds before the train started moving again. See more >

5. Abbotsford Police arrest man who allegedly broke into apartment, scared woman

Police said there were no signs of a physical break-in and it’s not clear how the man got into the apartment in the 30550-block of Cardinal Avenue. See more >

Just Posted

Countdown to the 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair

More than 90 of the world’s best competitors have been invited to this year’s roughstock rodeo

Free emergency preparedness workshops kick off in Surrey

May 6 to 12 is Emergency Preparedness Week

Police looking for witnesses to Surrey roll-over crash

It happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday May 6, in the 19500-block of Highway 1

Third motorcycle crash in Surrey in four days

Latest happened on westbound off ramp of Highway 1 to Highway 17 (176th Street) at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday

Classical musician adds comedy for ‘Perk up, pianist’ show in Surrey

Sarah Hagen honed her performance at fringe festivals over the past two years

Two motorcyclists injured in separate Surrey crashes

One involved a street sign, the other a City of Surrey SUV

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

VIDEO: Two girls hit by train near Chilliwack

Teens were reportedly chasing dog off tracks when injured by passing train

Enbridge and CPPIB sign $1.75B renewable power deal, create joint venture

Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to sell 49 per cent of its interests in a group renewable power assets for $1.75 billion

Canada to apologize for turning away Nazi-era ship of Jews

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will apologize for turning away a Nazi-era ship of Jews

Trump’s pull out from Iran deal deepens US isolation

Iran will send foreign minister to negotiate with countries remaining in the nuclear deal after Donald Trump’s decision to pull America from the deal

Volcanic gases prompt door-to-door evacuation in Hawaii

Hawaii County officials have issued a cellphone alert warning residents of a subdivision to immediately evacuate

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

