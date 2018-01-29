5 to start your day

Rainfall warning in Metro Vancouver, ICBC forecasts a deficit of $1.3 billion, and more

1. Heavy rain advisory for Lower Mainland

The River Forecast Centre issues a high streamflow advisory for the south coast. See more >

2. Two incidents cause Highway 1 delays in Surrey

Rainy Monday commute already seeing delays. See more >

3. ICBC projects $1.3-billion deficit this year

“In recent months, we have seen the emergence of many more, large and extremely costly claims, which run into hundreds of thousands of dollars each,” ICBC said. See more >

4. Vancouver nightclub employee dies after early-morning fight

Police say Kalwinder Thind, 23, stepped in to break up a fight but died of injuries. See more >

5. Fix B.C.’s outdated property tax system, Abbotsford mayor urges

Henry Braun bemoans tax bill increases after surge in home values hit multi-family market. See more >


Just Posted

Rockers rally to raise $14K for fellow musician at ‘Music for Marion’ benefit concert

Abbotsford couple hit by health issues helped at event held at North Delta pub

Delta business owners worried proposed casino could cause shortage of workers

Owners are worried the casino could exacerbate a vacuum started by the Tsawwassen Mills mall

Two pedestrians struck in Surrey hit-and-run, police say

Incident happened on a rainy Monday morning in Newton

Petition critical of how police are handling murder investigation

Jason Dhaliwal gunned down in Abbotsford on Jan. 19

ICBC to cap minor injury awards, review insurance deductibles

Attorney General David Eby says body shop costs rising along with crashes, claims

Two Canadian women arrested in Cambodia, charged over party photos

Several foreigners accused of producing pornographic photos during party near Angkor Wat temple

Senators urge Liberals to act on privacy, security issues with self-driving cars

Committee says feds need to better co-ordinate action to avoid playing catch-up

Proposed ‘Explosions’ name for CFL team in Halifax touches off fiery debate

The name refers to the 1917 explosion in Halifax harbour that killed about 2,000 people

Woman rescued from upside-down vehicle in mudslide on Vancouver Island

Regional District of Nanaimo activates emergency operations

Car show policing costs plunged at new location

Langley Township’s lower estimate of RCMP costs is one reason the show will stay in Aldergrove.

BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials steal points in Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

B.C. cracks down on illegal ride hailing services, fines drivers

Investigation of Longmao, Udi Kuaiche, U Drop, RaccoonGo, GoKabu, Dingdang Carpool and AO Rideshare

