5 to start your day

Smoking ban on BC Ferries starts Monday, IHIT uses new strategy in murder investigation and more

1. Police release footage, launch website in Shen murder investigation

Police have made no arrests, but have new footage detailing 13-year-old Marrisa Shen’s last known whereabouts. See more >

2. Police investigating after body found in East Vancouver

Vancouver PD are releasing litle details on the case, but say the body was found in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. See more >

3. Smokers take note: BC Ferries go smoke-free Monday

The change was originally announced in August 2017. See more >

4. WestJet appeals lost bid to scrap harassment lawsuit

The airline argues the judge was wrong to have dismissed the company’s application to strike the legal action at the end of last year. See more >

5. Abbotsford cops pay respects at funeral for slain U.S. officer

Three Abbotsford Police Department (APD) cops travelled to Pierce County in Washington State to pay their respects to Daniel McCartney, a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty on Jan. 8. See more >

Just Posted

VIDEO: Drone footage shows extent of tree clearing in Hawthorne Park

City of Surrey says it removed an estimated 450 trees last week in preparation for a connector road

168 Street re-opens after South Surrey barn fire impacts traffic

Lane was closed from 40 Avenue and 48 Avenue after overnight blaze

Rally planned at Surrey Tim Hortons today

Protests come after two Ontario franchise owners imposed cuts following minimum wage increase

Langley Youth Hub on track to open soon

The youth center and shelter is now nearing completion.

LETTER: Gut-wrenching cancer column made this 67-year-old want to do better in life

Keven Drew’s story inspired me to embrace my life, love my kids and grandkids a little more

FURRY FRIDAY: Surrey animal shelter’s adoptee of the week has sad back story

Meet Eclipse, this week’s featured animal currently at Surrey Animal Resource Centre

Friends filling a fridge with love in Chilliwack

Meal Train helping family enjoy more moments together following cancer diagnosis

NEB issues ruling on dispute resolution between Trans Mountain and local governments

Project said to be in the public interest but company is required to comply with municipal laws

Christopher Garnier appealing murder conviction in death of off-duty cop

Jury found Garnier guilty in December, rejecting his claim she died accidentally during rough sex

Transportation watchdog must revisit air passenger obesity complaint

Canadian Transportation Agency must take new look at Gabor Lukacs’ complaint against Delta Air Lines

Gas plants verdict coming down today; ex-premier’s top aides to learn fate

Verdict to be delivered on senior staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty

Police investigating after body found in East Vancouver

The body was discovered in a parked vehicle

Rock slide closes Hwy. 1 south of Ashcroft until Friday afternoon

A rock slide Thursday afternoon near Spences Bridge closed the highway in both directions

