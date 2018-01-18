Delta police and fire crews recovering a body at Ladner Harbour Park on Jan. 17, 2018. (Shane MacKichan photo)

5 to start your day

Body found in Delta considered ‘suspicious,’ an emaciated dog gets a new chance at life and more

1. Delta police recover body near Ladner Harbour Park

The Delta Forensic Identification Section is also on scene, but has yet to determine the identity of the deceased. The death is being treated as suspicious. See more >

2. Emaciated dog brought to Surrey shelter now healthy and up for adoption

Remember Eclipse? He’s a brand new dog now. See more >

3. Township of Langley ranked No 1 ‘least tempting’ for millennials to live

Millennials are not living in the Township of Langley and they don’t want to, according to Point2Homes.com. See more >

4. Facing reality of death, Surrey man learns real meaning of life

The former journalist was rounding up all his photos – thousands of them – putting them all in one place so his wife and children will have them when he is gone. See more >

5. B.C. out of the running for Amazon’s next headquarters

Toronto is the only Canadian city left in the running despite the province backing Metro Vancouver’s bid for new Amazon headquarters. See more >

Best B.C. cities to live in: millennial edition

Facing reality of death, Surrey man learns real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the end, something inside Keven Drews won’t let him stop living

Traffic backed up on Highway 10

Emergency crews on scene of four-vehicle collision in Surrey

Charlotte Diamond to play two shows in Delta this weekend

The beloved children’s entertainer will perform with her son Matt on Jan. 20 and 21

Mobility commission investigates how to charge Surrey motorists

32 Avenue and 152 Street considered ‘key congestion area’

VIDEO: Double-decker bus pilot in Langley gets rave reviews

The ceiling is a little low, but other than that, everyone seems to be a fan

B.C. cougar kitten rescued after mother struck by vehicle

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten found dehydrated and frostbitten near Williams Lake

Animal protection group urges B.C. vet association to ban cat declawing

Nova Scotia was the first Canadian province to ban declawing

Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page, to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Canadian band to get top honours at 2018 JUNO Awards

North Delta happenings: week of Jan. 18

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

B.C. hockey player nominated for Hobey Baker Award

Myles Powell is a forward at Rochester Institute of Technology

Post interest rate hike debt tips

What to do about your debt and mortgages after the interest rate hike

Foreign workers sleeping in Alberta Burger King basement

Alberta Health Services said its inspectors found foreign workers sleeping in the basement of the Lethbridge restaurant

