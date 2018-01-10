5 to start your day

A Surrey cop charged in death of 20-year-old man, Jamie Bacon denied bail and more

Mother Jennifer Brooks and daughter Shayla hold documents outlining charges against a Surrey RCMP officer in the death of Hudson Brooks Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

1. Officer accused in death of South Surrey man elects for trial by judge and jury

The officer charged in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Hudson Brooks outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015 had her first court day on the matter Tuesday. See more >

Surrey RCMP Const. Elizabeth Cucheran has elected to be tried by judge and jury, court hears — Peace Arch News (@PeaceArchNews) January 9, 2018

2. Mother of Surrey Six victim buoyed by decision to deny Jamie Bacon bail

A B.C. Supreme Court judge denied bail Tuesday morning to gangster Jamie Bacon as he awaits trial on a charge of counselling to commit murder. See more >

“We’ve had enough bloodshed,” @eileen_mohan following denial of bail to Jamie Bacon. Murder charges against Jamie Bacon in her son’s death were stayed in December. She says that Crown’s appeal of that is heartening. pic.twitter.com/uckmDoHIzx — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) January 9, 2018

3. B.C. teacher suspended after student passes out from headlock

A Vancouver teacher has been suspended for four weeks after he put a female student in a headlock that left her unconscious. See more >

4. Protesters dig heels in as tree clearing set to begin at Surrey’s Hawthorne Park

On Tuesday afternoon, Surrey resident Richard Landale told the Now-Leader he was “heartbroken” as chainsaws could be heard in Hawthorne Park. He says council wants LRT “at any price – the environment is the price.” See more >

How hard has fight been? "You have no idea how exhausting this has been," says Tracie Woodhams who lives next to Hawthorne Park. #surreybc pic.twitter.com/RgrBFXbOga — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) January 9, 2018

5. Second accused in $6 million roadbuilding fraud set for trial

Kirk Roberts was charged with fraud over $5,000 for a scheme that took place while he was the controller-bookeeper of Langley-based Aggressive Roadbuilders a decade ago. See more >

