Weekend ‘Food Truck Wars’ hit Surrey with great food, awards, live music and more

A burger from Shameless Buns is among menu items at the Food Truck Wars event coming to Cloverdale Fairgrounds from April 8 to 10. Photo submitted

If you’re visiting B.C.’s Lower Mainland this weekend, come hungry!

The three-day Food Truck Wars – billed as “Surrey’s largest food truck festival” – will draw hungry people to Cloverdale Fairground April 8 to 10. Planned by Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, more than 40 different food trucks are expected on site, outdoors near the Agriplex building, 6050 176 St.

The event will also feature live music, market vendors, liquor service and more. Admission to the festival is free, with various fees for the food and beverages.

Trophies and prizes will be awarded to winning food trucks in categories of Between the Buns, International, Sweets, Fusion, Classic and Plant-Based.

Among the many food trucks on site will be All About Grill to Wings, with Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz, Fusion Icy, Hunky Bills, Lemon Heaven, Salt Spring Noodle Bar, Shameless Buns, Truckin’ BBQ and Tornado Potato. Check out the full list of food trucks posted at greatervanfoodtruckfest.com.

Cloverdale-based LIQR.ca, Joseph Richard Group’s e-commerce liquor store, will supply drinks at the festival. The delivery-service app/website was launched in 2020.

Food Truck Wars hours are Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Festival planners are set to pivot back to normal operations, with food-loving patrons gathered on site, after creating a drive-thru model over the past couple of years, during the pandemic.

“We want to bring people back in a big way, and we’d love to make it an annual event in Surrey, in Cloverdale,” Jason Faria, who runs the festival as part of his family’s Next Gen Concessions business, said in February.

“We can have a maximum 5,000 people a day, according to the PHO (public health order) as it’s written right now,” he added. “We’re back to ‘walk-through’ with site-wide beer and wine service.”

British ColumbiaCanadaCloverdale FairgroundsFamily activitiesFoodlowermainlandSurreyThings to do