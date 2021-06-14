Visitors tour the BC Vintage Truck Museum in Cloverdale at the 2018 Surrey Doors Open. (Samantha Anderson)

Visitors tour the BC Vintage Truck Museum in Cloverdale at the 2018 Surrey Doors Open. (Samantha Anderson)

Cloverdale’s truck museum to reopen

B.C. Vintage Truck Museum set to open its doors June 19

Vehicle enthusiasts and history buffs will once again be able to explore the B.C. Vintage Truck Museum, beginning June 19.

After being closed for seven months, “We are so happy to finally be opening again,” said president Anna Dean. “We are so looking forward to it. It’s been a long haul for everyone, including our volunteers.”

The B.C. Vintage Truck Museum will be open every Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which was their regular scheduled before their pandemic closure.

Dean said the volunteer-run museum will have free coffee for visitors June 19.

“We’ve moved everything around, so visitors can walk through in a one-way, safe manner.”

Dean said they also have a new 1927 Federal that was recently donated. And the museum also has a bunch of new “old” photos and other memorabilia for visitors to see.

The B.C. Vintage Truck Museum is located on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds at 6022- 176th Street. Admission is by donation.

Old trucks are seen in the yard at the B.C. Vintage Truck Museum in Cloverdale June 14, 2021. The Museum is reopening June 19 after a seven-month COVID closure. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Old trucks are seen in the yard at the B.C. Vintage Truck Museum in Cloverdale June 14, 2021. The Museum is reopening June 19 after a seven-month COVID closure. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

British ColumbiaCanadaCloverdaleCloverdale FairgroundsFamily activitiesMuseumThings to do

Old trucks are seen in the yard at the B.C. Vintage Truck Museum in Cloverdale June 14, 2021. The Museum is reopening June 19 after a seven-month COVID closure. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
