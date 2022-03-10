Youth soccer teams flood Surrey for Mayor’s Cup tournament this weekend

In other news, Surrey-born Jeevin Kang hired as Director of Operations for Surrey FC

Following a two-year break due to COVID, 287 youth soccer teams are in Surrey this weekend for the huge Surrey Mayor’s Cup soccer tournament.

Ten park venues in the city will host soccer games from Friday to Sunday (March 11-13), with Newton Athletic Centre the busiest of sites.

Hosted by Surrey Football Club, the City of Surrey and Sport Surrey, the tournament is billed as “BC’s premier youth soccer tournament” for boys and girls teams from U8 to U18 age divisions.

Tournament organizers are excited to again host games on fields across Surrey.

“Did you know Surrey is all sold out of hotel rooms for Mayor’s Cup Weekend?” tournament organizers tweeted on March 5. “Closest rooms available are in Richmond.”

In 2020, organizers of the tournament had a change of heart about team refunds, after fielding some complaints. Partial refunds were given to teams that weren’t able to play in the mid-March tournament, which was cancelled on short notice due to the pandemic.

The decision followed the amalgamation of the Central City Breakers club with Surrey Football Club, made official at SFC’s annual general meeting on April 5, 2020.

Meantime, Surrey-born Jeevin Kang has been hired as Director of Operations for Surrey FC, “after a lengthy process of searching for the right candidate” as part of work to take “the next step towards becoming one of Canada’s premier soccer clubs,” according to a Jan. 28 post on the club’s website.

He has experience playing soccer at all levels in Canada, including Canadian men’s national team (U18), BCSPL & BC Soccer provincial team programs, Vancouver Whitecaps residency program and more. Kang also played semi-professional and coached in Australia for Rowville FC, Melbourne Victory and Deakin University, and also has an education in sports business and management.

“Honestly the timing couldn’t have been more perfect,” Kang stated. “I’m extremely excited to get going with Surrey FC and honoured to be in a role where I can share my knowledge and have a direct impact on improving youth soccer in the area I grew up in.”

Kang will work alongside Technical Director Paul Bahia to manage the day-to-day operations and assist with the club’s strategic direction.

“Jeevin’s age and experience is an asset and will bring a different perspective that is certainly going to help the club evolve,” stated Surrey FC’s executive director, Sarb Lidder.



