Surrey’s Jayden H X Zhu after winning the MJT Boys 9-10 title at Richmond Country Club on Wednesday, March 16. (Submitted photo)

GOLF

Young Surrey golfers shine at first MJT ‘Mini Tour’ event of the season, in Richmond

Tournament is for golfers aged 12 and under

Several young Surrey-area golfers were among top finishers during Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s first “Mini Tour” event of the season.

For players aged 12 and under, the MJT’s Order of Merit (OOM) Spring Invitational tournament was played at Richmond Country Club on Wednesday, March 16.

Rain closed the course prior to the tournament, but skies eventually cleared, giving a few dozen young golfers great playing conditions.

Ten-year-old Jayden H X Zhu won the MJT Boys 9-10 title in a four-hole playoff with Jackson Wang, also of Surrey, after tying for the lead with a score of 71.

Other top finishers include Surrey’s April Zhang, winner of the Girls 8U division over second-place golfer Victoria Shen, also of Surrey.

Seven-year-old April shot a round of 88 on the 3,800-yard course.

“It feels like I’m getting a present for my birthday – I’m excited and happy,” April said. “I practiced every day and I focused hard on my training.”

In the Boys U8 division, Surrey’s Tianyang “Sky” Zhou placed third with a score of 100. Fellow Surreyites Tiger Xie and Jason Yu tied for third in the Boys 11-12 division with identical rounds of 76.

Results are posted to maplejt.com, including Long Drive and Closest to the Pin competitions.

The top two finishers in each division qualified for the MJT Mini Tour Order of Merit Invitational at Quilchena on May 29. Also, several of the golfers qualified for the FCG Callaway Junior Worlds Championship in July 2022, including Ziping Chen, Jayden H X Zhu, Jody Li and Jenny Guo.

The MJT Mini Tour Spring Series will continue at Tsawwassen Springs on April 9.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
