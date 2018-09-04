Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler (26) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild in the first period of an NHL hockey game on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Andy Clayton-King

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler gets $41.25M five-year extension

The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have signed captain Blake Wheeler to a five-year contract extension worth $41.25 million, with an average annual value of $8.25 million.

The Winnipeg Jets have signed captain Blake Wheeler to a five-year contract extension.

The deal is worth US$41.25 million, with an average annual value of $8.25 million.

Wheeler, 32, led the Jets with a career-high 91 points (23 goals, 68 assists) last season, good for ninth in NHL scoring. The assist total tied him for the league lead.

The winger from Plymouth, Minn., who has a salary cap hit of $5.6 million for 2018-19 season in the final year of a deal signed with Winnipeg in 2013, will make $10 million in 2019-20, $6.5 million in 2020-21, $10 million in 2021-22, $6.5 million in 2022-23 and $8.25 million in 2023-24.

The $10-million number in the first and third years of the contract are significant because a large chunk of that salary will come in the form of signing bonuses as protection against potential lockouts.

Wheeler reached at least 20 goals for the fifth consecutive season, and the sixth time in his career, in 2017-18.

The six-foot-five, 225-pound Wheeler made the NHL all-star game for the first time last season, helping lead the Jets to their first Western Conference final.

Winnipeg locked up goalie Connor Hellebuyck to a six-year, US$37-million contract and defenceman Jacob Trouba to a one-year deal worth $5.5 million in July, but still needs to sign fellow restricted free agent defenceman Josh Morrissey before training camp opens Sept. 13.

Related: Vancouver Canucks confirm participation in NHL Young Stars

Related: Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele lead Winnipeg Jets past Philadelphia Flyers 3-2

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCHL teams involved in tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Just Posted

Chess tournament held at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre

Youngsters test their skills in new chess club venue

Surrey RCMP search for missing 17-year-old

Anton Reeves was last seen by family a week ago

Steven Pettigrew and Jack Hundial join McCallum’s Safe Surrey slate

Pettigrew is leader of the Save Hawthorne Park group, and Hundial is a retired police officer

What to expect from Surrey’s new $15.7-million museum expansion

Q & A with Museum of Surrey Manager Lynn Saffery

Clayton teen struck in alleged hit-and-run

Mother asks driver to come forward: ‘It’s someone’s child. Be accountable.’

Back to school: Kids talk social media, the web and slang words

Kids and teens open about social media and online life

Police recover body of missing Kamloops jet skier

The man crashed more than one month ago

5 to start your day

Cops investigate after mutilated skunks found in Vancouver, serious crash on Hwy 7 and more

Ontario teachers’ union takes legal action to fight repeal of ‘15 sex-ed curriculum

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government has warned there will be consequences for teachers who use the modernized version of the lesson plan.

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler gets $41.25M five-year extension

The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have signed captain Blake Wheeler to a five-year contract extension worth $41.25 million, with an average annual value of $8.25 million.

B.C. climber injured at Skaha Bluffs rescued after seven hours

A woman fell approximately 60 feet into a cave at the South Okanagan provincial park near Penticton

Travellers complain about rude, disrespectful Canadian border officers

The Canada Border Services Agency faced more than 100 founded complaints from travellers last year.

Searches continue for two inmates after separate escapes from B.C. prison

Mission RCMP continue to search for two escaped inmates.

Calgary motorcycle racer becomes Edmonton-area track’s first fatality

Sean Henderson is being remembered as a skilled and passionate road racer.

Most Read