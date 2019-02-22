White Rock Wave swimmers finding success in the pool

Betty Brusell, 95, leads the masters swim team’s charge to the podium

The start of 2019 has been kind to members of the White Rock Wave masters swim club.

The club has started the year with a successful showing at a pair of meets – first, a Nanaimo competition that saw the team finish second overall out of 23; and second, a Feb. 10 event at the Vancouver Aquatic Centre that again saw the Semiahmoo Peninsula team finish in the silver-medal spot overall.

In Nanaimo, 20 Wave members dipped their toes into the water, led by 95-year-old Betty Brussel, who set five masters swim records – both provincial and Canadian.

Wave head coach Carole Gair called Brussel’s performance “the highlight of the meet.”

Brussel wasn’t the only Wave member to post impressive results at the competition. Three others also won all of their respective events – Skip Ray, Alida Brichon and one of the club’s newest members, Ernesto Araiza. As well, White Rock’s Ross Nicholson won the team’s ‘most improved’ award after finishing with four personal-best times.

Earlier this month in Vancouver, Brussel was again the swimmer to beat, leading White Rock’s 4×100 medley relay (in the 280-year combined age division) to a gold medal and B.C. record in partnership with teammates Ray, Linda Stanley Wilson, Theo Manley and Tony Pease.

Relays were the Wave’s strength, as the team won 12 of the 15 they entered.

Brussel, Ray, Manley and Joanna Lam also won all of their individual events, while ‘most improved’ honours went to two swimmers – Karen McCreath and Carlos Sanchez – after each clocked three personal bests.

Next up for the Wave is a March 2 meet in Chilliwack, which is the last warmup competition before provincial masters swim championships, which are set for Victoria from April 12-14.


sports@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on

Previous story
Longtime South Surrey soccer volunteer remembered
Next story
B.C. Special Olympics officially underway in Vernon

Just Posted

Surrey Central SkyTrain Station upgrades completed

It’s the seventh station along Expo Line to see upgrades completed. Construction began in March 2017

Semiahmoo Trail students surpass Coldest Night fundraising goal

Rocco Forte and his team are third-year participants in Saturday’s Coldest Night of the Year walk

Tardi and team playoff bound in junior curling worlds tonight

Friday night Team Canada’s men’s team faces off against Norway, hoping to secure a spot in the finals

Former Cloverdale church elder will be tried in Supreme Court on sexual assault charges

Preliminary inquiry for Brian Batke case set for February 2020

Measles case confirmed within Fraser Health region

One case within Fraser Health is related to the outbreak in three Vancouver schools.

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

B.C. Special Olympics officially underway in Vernon

Athlete’s Oath: “Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

Vancouver Aquarium wants your help to name a baby killer whale

The public helped name Springer’s first calf, Spirit, and is being asked to help with the second

Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at B.C. prison

Corrections officers demonstrated in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death for young man has not been released

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years

More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014

Cryptocurrency exchange CEO who suddenly died leaves Kelowna house in will

Gerald Cotten, holding the keys to money tied up in his virtual currency exchange, died in December.

Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

Most Read