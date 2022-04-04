The White Rock Wave 320+ relay team, with Betty Brussel, Skip Ray, Tony Pease, Alida Brichon, and Coach Craig Slater. (Contributed photo)

White Rock Wave masters ‘in good position’ for provincials

Women claim first, men claim second in Chilliwack meet

The White Rock Wave Masters swim team made a splash at the Chilliwack Masters swim meet this past Saturday (April 2), with the women placing first and the men coming in second.

“A highlight for everyone was watching our inspirational 320+ team in the 4 x 50 metre freestyle relay,” Craig Slater, the team’s head coach, said in a news release.

“Everyone swam really well and this puts us in a good position to take home the provincial team trophy in our division.”

The team – Betty Brussel, 97, Art “Skip” Ray, 80, Tony Pease, 82, and Alida Brichon, 81 – finished the meet off to thunderous applause from the crowd.

READ MORE: White Rock Wave swimmers recognized by FINA for 2020 results

Another highlight for the team was Darian Fry’s 50-m freestyle swim, the release continues.

Fry, who previously swam for the Pacific Sea Wolves and UBC, set a personal best time of 23.77 seconds.

The release notes that many of the team’s swimmers placed first in their events, including new competitor Cindy Yoc.

White Rock Wave will be hosting the Masters Provincial Championships later this month – April 22-24 – at Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre. The event is free to the public to attend and interested swimmers can sign up online. For more information, visit, see https://www.whiterockwave.com/provincials.

