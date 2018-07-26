File photo The White Rock Tritons’ PBL season came to an end on Sunday in Victoria.

White Rock Tritons miss BCPBL playoffs

Under-18 baseball squad wins two games in final week of regular season

The BC Premier Baseball Season came to a close for the White Rock Tritons last weekend, after four straight losses on the final two days of the regular season.

On Saturday in Victoria, White Rock lost a pair of games to the Victoria Mariners – 14-6 and 12-2 – before dropping the final two games on their schedule Sunday, 3-0 and 4-3 to the Victoria Eagles.

Earlier in the week, the Tritons won both ends of a Thursday doubleheader against the visiting UBC Thunder, but lost 6-2 to the Abbotsford Cardinals on July 17.

Playoffs were something of a longshot for the Tritons heading into last week’s busy seven-game schedule. They needed to win nearly all of seven games – plus get some help in the standings from other teams – in order to leap up into the eighth and final PBL playoff spot.

In the end, the under-18 squad finished the season with a win-loss record of 16-32, which put them 11th in the 13-team league. The Langley Blaze finished in first, with a 39-9 mark.

The opening round of PBL playoffs are set for July 28-29, and the four teams that advance to semifinals will travel to Kelowna on the August long weekend for the Final Four tournament.

While the BCPBL season may be over for the Tritons, they still have important baseball left to play. The squad will compete at national midget championships next month in Fort McMurray, Alta, after winning a provincial tournament earlier this month.

The under-16 Junior Tritons, meanwhile, are still firmly in the BCJPBL postseason hunt – they’re currently fourth in the 13-team league with six regular-season games left on the schedule.

