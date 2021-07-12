White Rock Tritons earn split during first Vancouver Island road trip since 2019

Members of the White Rock Tritons enjoy a team dinner on the road – the first for the group since 2019 – during a Vancouver Island road trip last weekend. (White Rock Tritons photo)

A pair of White Rock Tritons teams headed out on a Vancouver Island road trip for the first time since 2019, and returned with an even split of wins and losses.

The senior U18 Tritons were in Nanaimo Saturday for a doubleheader against the Mid-Island Pirates, losing one game 5-3 before winning the second 9-6. On Sunday, the team travelled to Parksville where they opened with a 4-1 win over the host Royals before losing the final game of the trip 3-2.

Meanwhile, the bantam (U15) Tritons lost both ends of a doubleheader against the Victoria Mariners Saturday – losing by 7-2 and 13-5 scores – before rebounding Sunday with a two-game sweep of the Victoria Eagles, winning 7-1 and 6-2.

In the win against the Pirates, the senior Tritons were led on the mound by pitcher Jordy Walker, who scattered five hits across five innings while striking out six and walking just one. Tyson Dias also had a strong day in relief, pitching two-and-two-thirds innings, with five of his eight outs coming via strikeout.

Offensively, Trent Lehnihan and Dias had doubles, and Chase Marshall – fresh off a pair of U.S.-based tournaments with Trotsky Baseball, as well as the invite-only Area Code Games at Gonzaga University – added a triple and two runs batted in.

In Sunday’s win over Parksville, White Rock scored three runs in the first inning to take the lead, tacked on an insurance run in the fourth to go up by four – a lead that held for the duration of the game, despite the Royals scoring once in the sixth.

The Tritons had seven hits in the game, but just one for extra bases – a double by Nolan Austin – but they did steal three bases, with Lehnihan, Jordan Bach and Dias swiping one apiece.

Marshall went the distance on the mound, allowing just three hits and one run through seven innings, while striking out 11.

The junior (U16) Tritons were also on the road last weekend, but they stayed in the Lower Mainland. On Saturday in North Vancouver, they split a doubleheader against the North Shore Twins – winning Game 1 by a 13-7 score before dropping the second tilt 9-2 – and on Sunday they lost a pair of road games to the Coquitlam Reds, 3-2 and 8-0.



