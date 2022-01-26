The White Rock-South Surrey Titans football association will host flag-football provincials at South Surrey Athletic Park in June. (Contributed photo)

The White Rock-South Surrey Titans football association will host flag-football provincials at South Surrey Athletic Park in June. (Contributed photo)

White Rock-South Surrey Titans to host flag-football championships

Event, scheduled for June, moved from Kelowna due to wildfire, travel concerns

The White Rock-South Surrey Titans are set to host a large, three-day flag football tournament later this year at South Surrey Athletic Park.

The B.C. Provincial Football Association Spring Flag Football Championship – which caps off the spring season – is normally held in Kelowna, with teams of all ages taking part. However, according to Titans vice-president Tina Giustino, the 2022 tournament was moved “to ensure everyone can travel safely within B.C. and to lessen the risk of cancellations due to fires (and) smoke, and to keep travel expenses down.”

The event is set to run from June 10-12.

“We are thrilled to be hosting, along with the City of Surrey,” Giustino continued, noting that all 10 fields at South Surrey Athletic Park will be in use.

“Titans president Drew Kightley and all our board members and volunteers are hard at work planning the event with the BCPFA and (Vancouver Mainland Football League) and we all look forward to welcoming players and families from all over B.C.”

Teams will range from under-eight to U19, and will come from all corners of the province – the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, the Interior and the north.

Registration for the spring flag season is currently open, and the deadline to sign-up for the spring season is Feb. 27. Practices begin in mid-March, and games run April 3 until June 4. For information, and to register online, visit www.letsgotitans.com


